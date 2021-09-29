Fremont Police Searching For Man Who Attacked Woman Talking On Phone
FREMONT (CBS SF) — Fremont Police requested the public’s help Wednesday locating a man who attacked a woman talking on her phone last month around Lake Elizabeth. The incident occurred on the morning of Aug. 26. According to the victim, she was walking near the lake’s boathouse, talking to her brother on the phone, when the suspect approached and confronted her. He cursed at her, adding “you’re not supposed to talk to your brother like that” in English and Hindi.sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com
Comments / 2