CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fremont, CA

Fremont Police Searching For Man Who Attacked Woman Talking On Phone

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFREMONT (CBS SF) — Fremont Police requested the public’s help Wednesday locating a man who attacked a woman talking on her phone last month around Lake Elizabeth. The incident occurred on the morning of Aug. 26. According to the victim, she was walking near the lake’s boathouse, talking to her brother on the phone, when the suspect approached and confronted her. He cursed at her, adding “you’re not supposed to talk to your brother like that” in English and Hindi.

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Police: Woman Attacks Subway Rider Who Tried To Sit Next To Her

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for the suspect behind a subway assault in Brooklyn. It happened last Thursday morning on a Manhattan-bound N train. Police said the suspect refused to let another woman sit in an open seat next to her. When the 29-year-old victim tried to sit down, the suspect allegedly punched her several times in the face and head. Both women got off the train at the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center station. The victim was treated for bruising and swelling to her face and jaw pain. Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fremont, CA
Fremont, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
wtae.com

Uniontown police searching for person who shot man outside of VFW

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Police are searching for the person who shot a man outside of the VFW in Uniontown, Fayette County on Sunday. Uniontown police said the 50-year-old victim left the bar and saw someone going through his car in the parking lot. When he approached his car, police said the suspect immediately shot at him.
UNIONTOWN, PA
thecharlottegazette.com

Police search for missing man

The Chase City Police Department is being assisted by other agencies in continuing to search for a man who has been missing for over a week and now a reward is being offered for his whereabouts. 34-year-old Chris “Hunt” Rawlings was last seen on Monday evening around 8:30 p.m. in...
CHASE CITY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sf#Fremont Police#Fremontpolice Gov Tip
CBS Philly

Mount Laurel Man Whose Racist Rant Went Viral Facing More Charges; 4 Protesters Charged For Allegedly Attacking Police

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) — The Mount Laurel man arrested after a neighborhood confrontation over the summer went viral is facing more charges. Prosecutors say Edward Mathews vandalized a neighbor’s car and left a threatening note on it earlier this year. Mathews was initially charged with harassing his neighbors, bias intimidation, and stalking in July after a video showed him hurling racial slurs at a neighbor. That video led to a large protest outside Mathews’ house. “We empathize with the residents of Essex Place who were on the receiving end of Mathews’ conduct,”  Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said. “No one should have to endure racial harassment anywhere, but especially not in their own neighborhood and even in their own home.” Prosecutors also announced Tuesday that four protesters in that crowd were charged for attacking police and Mathews while he was being arrested. Prosecutors say the individuals discharged pepper spray, damaged property and spat at police.
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
whdh.com

Police seek help identifying ‘coward’ who attacked elderly man at MBTA station

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are turning to the public for help identifying a “coward” who they say attacked an elderly man at an MBTA subway station on Thursday afternoon. Officers on patrol at the Jackson Square station spoke with a concerned commuter who said an elderly man was being assaulted by a young person on an Orange Line platform, according to the Transit Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
fox5atlanta.com

Police identify woman found next to I-675

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department has identified a body found apparently shot to death on Interstate 675 on Sunday. Police said the victim is 30-year-old Cormella Thomas. Detectives notified Thomas' family. "The Men and Women of the Clayton County Police Department extend our deepest condolences to...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

Police: Man Pretending To Be Police Officer Robs Driver On FDR Service Road

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man pretending to be a police officer pulled a driver over and stole his wallet. It happened shortly before 3 a.m. on August 25 on the FDR service road at 26th Street. (Credit: NYPD) Police said the suspect identified himself as an officer and ordered the victim to get out of his vehicle. He allegedly took the 36-year-old man’s wallet, containing credit cards and approximately $800 in cash. Police said the suspect then got back into a white vehicle and drove off heading north on the FDR. Anyone with information about him is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX40

Additional victims, attempted kidnapping tied to Placer County indecent exposure suspect

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Additional victims and crimes came to light after the Placer County Sheriff’s Office posted about arresting a suspect behind multiple indecent exposure incidents and a sexual assault. The sheriff’s office said 26-year-old Anthony Rodriguez was arrested Sept. 29. in connection to crimes throughout Auburn. Since posting about Rodriguez’s arrest, the […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Shore News Network

Victoria police searching for man who rubbed himself on bus

INTERNATIONAL NEWS – Detectives from Transit Crime Investigation Unit have released an image of a man they want to identify in relation to an indecent act that took place on a bus in Doncaster earlier this month. Investigators have been notified by a woman who boarded the Route 903 bus at a Doncaster shopping mall, about 11 am on Wednesday 15 September.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Miami

Fort Lauderdale Police Investigating Deadly Shooting Of Dirt Bike Rider

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Sunrise man was fatally shot while riding his dirt bike in Fort Lauderdale over the weekend. Domonic Fleming, 28, was riding with a large group on motorcycles and ATVs on Sunday when he was shot in the 1200 block of NW 23rd Avenue. “They were riding around in the city when the shooting occurred,” said Detective Ali Adamson. Fleming, who was shot multiple times, died before paramedics could get him to a hospital. Police say they don’t know if Fleming was targeted or shot at random. Investigators have asked for help in solving this case. “We are pleading with the public to please provide us with any video of the incident before, during, or shortly thereafter so that we can try and put the pieces together,” said Adamson. Anyone who has video of the shooting or who may have viewed video of it is urged to upload it HERE. Anyone with information that could help the police is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Seek Missing Essex Woman Who May Be In Emotional Distress

ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Essex woman whom they describe as suffering from emotional distress. Louisa Williamson, 40, is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds, police said. She was last seen wearing a T-shirt and gray sweatpants in the 900 block of Ashbridge Drive, although police did not indicate when she was last seen. She may be driving a white 2005 Toyota Camry with a Maryland tag of 9EG8847. Anyone who may have seen Williamson is asked to call police at 410-887-0220.   #MISSING: Louisa Williamson (40), 5’2, 145 lbs. Missing from the 900 block of Ashbridge Dr, 21221. Last seen wearing a t-shirt & gray sweatpants. Possibly driving a white 2005 Toyota Camry/MD tag 9EG8847. Suffers emotional distress. If seen call 911 or #BCoPD at 410-887-0220. ^RR pic.twitter.com/025wBAyots — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) October 3, 2021
ESSEX, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy