Fremont Police Searching For Man Who Attacked Woman Talking On Phone

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Sunrise man was fatally shot while riding his dirt bike in Fort Lauderdale over the weekend. Domonic Fleming, 28, was riding with a large group on motorcycles and ATVs on Sunday when he was shot in the 1200 block of NW 23rd Avenue. “They were riding around in the city when the shooting occurred,” said Detective Ali Adamson. Fleming, who was shot multiple times, died before paramedics could get him to a hospital. Police say they don’t know if Fleming was targeted or shot at random. Investigators have asked for help in solving this case. “We are pleading with the public to please provide us with any video of the incident before, during, or shortly thereafter so that we can try and put the pieces together,” said Adamson. Anyone who has video of the shooting or who may have viewed video of it is urged to upload it HERE. Anyone with information that could help the police is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).

2 DAYS AGO