Demon Slayer Season 2 Announces One-Hour Special Episode

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemon Slayer's second season is set to arrive next month, but before the Shonen series dives into the newest arc of the Entertainment District Arc, it will be recapping the story of the Mugen Train, with a one-hour episode helping to transition the story of the demon-filled locomotive to the arc that introduced the Sound Hashira to Tanjiro and his friends. With Demon Slayer continuing to be one of the biggest anime franchises in the world today, there are plenty of fans that are waiting to see the story that takes place following the events of the first movie.

