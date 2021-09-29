CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bipartisan senators introduce legislation to upgrade federal prisons' camera systems

By Jordan Williams
The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
© Greg Nash

Sens. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) introduced legislation on Wednesday to upgrade camera systems in federal prisons.

The Prison Camera Reform Act of 2021 would require the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to submit to Congress a plan to address deficiencies in security cameras, land-mobile radios, and public address systems.

The agency would be required to implement its plan within three years of submitting it to Congress.

The legislation would require that upgrades ensure secure storage, logging, preservation, and accessibility of recordings so that footage is available for investigators pursuing allegations of misconduct or other criminal activity.

The issue of prison cameras became a hot topic following the death of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. The FBI began investigating broken cameras outside of Epstein’s prison cell in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan in 2019.

At the time, then-Attorney General William Barr said he was “angry” over the circumstances surrounding Epstein’s death.

But even before Epstein’s death, a 2016 report from the Department of Justices’ Office of Inspector General concerning the BOP’s efforts to prevent contraband found “deficiencies” within the agency’s security camera system, including “blind spots known to inmates and staff.”

Ossoff, who is listed as the main sponsor of the bill, said in a statement that it will “help protect both incarcerated people and staff from violence and abuse.”

“Blind spots, lost footage, and technical failures are unacceptable in Federal prisons, which must be cleaned up and held to the highest standards. We hope to achieve swift passage of the bipartisan Prison Camera Reform Act of 2021,” Ossoff continued.

KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Congressman Ronny Jackson introduces bipartisan agriculture-related bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of congressman Ronny Jackson (TX-13) announced Tuesday that Jackson, along with other members of Congress, introduced the Foreign Adversary Risk Management Act, a bill aimed at combating foreign interference in the nation’s agriculture supply chain. According to a news release from Jackson’s office, the bill provides reforms […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
texassignal.com

Bipartisan police reform negotiations collapse in the Senate

Bipartisan legislation on criminal justice reform is officially dead after Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) released a statement on Wednesday stating that a deal with Republican legislatures remains out of reach. “After months of exhausting every possible pathway to a bipartisan deal, it remains out of reach right now, even after...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Senate Judiciary GOP argues claims of Trump pressure on DOJ after presidential election are overblown

Republicans and Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee are releasing dueling reports on former President Donald Trump's alleged pressure on the Justice Department (DOJ) to investigate election-related claims during December 2020, with Republicans calling their counterparts’ claims overblown. The GOP report, which was spearheaded by Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Chuck...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mauinow.com

Sen. Schatz Introduces Bipartisan Bill To Help Stop Illegal Deforestation Globally

US Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) and US Representatives Earl Blumenauer (D-OR) and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) today unveiled the Fostering Overseas Rule of Law and Environmentally Sound Trade (FOREST) Act that creates a framework for the federal government to deter commodity-driven illegal deforestation around the world. The bipartisan FOREST Act restricts...
CONGRESS & COURTS
