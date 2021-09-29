CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero Chamber hosting job fair Wednesday afternoon

By KSBY Staff
 7 days ago
The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce is hosting a job fair on Wednesday afternoon.

The job fair will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on September 29 at the Sunken Gardens, located at 6505 El Camino Real in Atascadero.

Admission to the job fair is free.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring a resume, cover letter, portfolio of work, paper and pen, and business cards.

Representatives from local businesses will be on hand to meet with prospective employees.

