Atascadero Chamber hosting job fair Wednesday afternoon

The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce is hosting a job fair on Wednesday afternoon.

The job fair will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on September 29 at the Sunken Gardens, located at 6505 El Camino Real in Atascadero.

Admission to the job fair is free.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring a resume, cover letter, portfolio of work, paper and pen, and business cards.

Representatives from local businesses will be on hand to meet with prospective employees.