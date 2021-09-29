Living with the Maasai Tribe in Tanzania

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI/SRV Media):The summit was inaugurated by the High Commissioner of Tanzania to India His Excellency Baraka Haran Luvanda, Amararam Gurjar, IFS, Director of the East and South Africa(ESA) Division, Ministry of External Affairs, Dr. J. Shrenik Nahar, Trade Commissioner of Tanzania, India Africa Trade Council and Varun Jain, Chairman of the India Africa Trade Council (AfCFTA) along with the President of the Indian Economic Trade Organization Dr. Asif Iqbal. He further added, "There is a huge interest in India as African countries are looking at India and Tanzania as the Investment Hub which is an emerging region having great scope for multilateral business opportunities with its friendly business policy. India Africa Trade Council will also take the multisectoral delegation to Tanzania in November covering areas of Agribusiness, IT Development, Healthcare focusing on Oncology, Teleradiology, Artificial Intelligence and Skill Development.""The Tanzanian High Commissioner offered to facilitate Indian Businessmen wanting to do Trade in Tanzania. The IATC Tanzania commissioner offices are expected to work directly with various ministries in Tanzania and the High Commission in New Delhi. They will also bring investment opportunities in Tanzania to places like Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad, Vishakapatnam, Raipur, Jaipur," said Dr. J. Shrenik Nahar, Trade Commissioner of Tanzania at the India Africa Trade Council.

