Mandan, ND

Mandan man found guilty for sexually assaulting children

By Nick Jachim
KX News
 7 days ago

Jeremy Frohlich, 36, has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for sexually assaulting multiple young children.

A jury found Frohlich guilty Monday on three charges of gross sexual imposition in which the victims were under the age of 15.

Judge Cynthia Feland sentenced Frohlich to life in prison without parole.

Frohlich was initially charged in 2019 for the incidents which dated back to 2010.

City
