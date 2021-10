Bullet For My Valentine have premiered a music video for their latest single “Rainbow Veins“. Fiona Garden assembled this latest video, with the song taken from the band’s forthcoming self-titled album, due out November 05th. Speaking of this track, the band offered, “‘Rainbow Veins‘ is out now and we couldn’t be happier for you guys to finally hear it. It is one of our favorite tracks from the upcoming album and we’re sure it’ll be one of yours too. Turn it up!”

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO