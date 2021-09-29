Boombox Cartel extends emerging label’s catalog with new RemK release

Ophelia Records‘ “Mega Collab” was conclusively the single most eye-catching member of Dancing Astronaut‘s favorite unreleased IDs catalog moving into 2021. It’s been a long road since Seven Lions’ EDC Virtual Rave-A-Thon set in May of 2020, when he first revealed to Pasquale Rotella that a sonic co-venture between a handful of Ophelia’s finest had begun during quarantine, immediately going on to unearth an early version of what would later become known as “Pantheon.” Almost a year and a half later, Seven Lions has brought that adventure to its final destination, officially writing the names of his fellow collaborators in stone—six others to be exact—by bringing in Jason Ross, Trivecta, Wooli, Kill The Noise, Blastoyz, and Dimibo to assume their positions on a fitting milestone 100th release for Ophelia Records.

