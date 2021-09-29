CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boombox Cartel extends emerging label’s catalog with new RemK release

Cover picture for the articleBoombox Cartel recently launched a brand new record label, minted MONTA Records. Earlier in May, Boombox Cartel made a resounding statement with a searing Cartel II EP. Now, the ante is being upped once more as the producer’s newly established label debuts a new cut from Los Angeles-based beatmaker, RemK. Only the second release in MONTA’s catalog, the imprint’s latest delivery comes by way of RemK’s spiraling bass track “Lowrider.”

