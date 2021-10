Trey Anastasio celebrates his 57th birthday today. The beloved Phish guitarist was born Ernest Giuseppe Anastasio III on September 30, 1964 in Fort Worth, Texas but moved to Princeton, New Jersey with his family at age three. Trey has always exhibited a highly collaborative attitude toward music whether it be in his decades-long career with Phish — including his wildly prolific work with lyricist Tom Marshall — and his main solo project the Trey Anastasio Band or other side projects like Oysterhead and joining members of the Grateful Dead in 2015 for their Fare Thee Well concerts. Anastasio breathes music and is always quick to sit-in with his friends and collaborators.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO