BUFFALO, N.Y. — Governor Kathy Hochul is buckling down when it comes to COVID-19 transmission rates here in New York State. During a press conference on Tuesday, the governor announced a new vaccine mandate for healthcare workers who work in facilities that treat individuals with mental health issues and developmental disabilities. Under this new mandate, staff working in these settings will be required to show proof of at least one dose of a COVID vaccine by November 1.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO