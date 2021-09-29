Andy Reid’s Highly-Anticipated Return to Philadelphia Is Already off to a Troubling and Worrisome Start
Andy Reid is one of the greatest head coaches in NFL history and a lock to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He finally achieved his goal of winning a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs two years ago and is now attempting to stack up a few more with Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback. He failed to knock off Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past February. However, there’s nothing to say the Chiefs won’t be back in that position later this year.www.sportscasting.com
Comments / 0