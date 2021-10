Ken Griffin, the wealthiest and most charitable man in Illinois, has the audacity to speak the truth about our city and state’s problems. Specifically, he notes that crime, taxes and inadequate schools are causing people who can to flee. He also criticizes Gov. J.B. Pritzker for waiting too long to send out the National Guard last year during riots and looting. And in response an aide to the governor has called Griffin a liar.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO