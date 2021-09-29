CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon Ducks linebacker Dru Mathis among semifinalists for Campbell Trophy

By James Crepea
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 7 days ago
EUGENE — Oregon linebacker Dru Mathis is a semifinalist for the Campbell Trophy, presented annually to the top scholar-athlete in college football. Mathis is among a record 176 players who are semifinalists for the award, which goes to a senior or graduate student in their final year of playing eligibility who has a GPA of at least 3.2, “outstanding football ability as a first team player or significant contributor” and displays strong leadership.

The Oregonian

