Oregon Ducks linebacker Dru Mathis among semifinalists for Campbell Trophy
EUGENE — Oregon linebacker Dru Mathis is a semifinalist for the Campbell Trophy, presented annually to the top scholar-athlete in college football. Mathis is among a record 176 players who are semifinalists for the award, which goes to a senior or graduate student in their final year of playing eligibility who has a GPA of at least 3.2, “outstanding football ability as a first team player or significant contributor” and displays strong leadership.www.oregonlive.com
