Unheard David Bowie Album Toy Will Finally Be Released: 'It Now Belongs to All of Us'

By Rachel DeSantis
People
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Bowie recorded the album, which revisits and reimagines some of his early songs, after his set at Glastonbury 2000. An unreleased album from David Bowie will soon see the light of day, more than 20 years after it was recorded and six years after the iconic singer's death. Toy...

people.com

Mashed

David Bowie's Favorite Food Was Surprisingly Basic

David Bowie was and continues to be one of the world's most influential musicians, performers, and humanitarians. The impact the glam rock pioneer made on both the music industry and the world at large has inspired fans across generations to live a life filled with adventure, change, and personal reinvention. Most importantly, Bowie was known for his humble personality and kind nature, according to those who were lucky enough to be graced with his divine presence.
MUSIC
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

The Rolling Stones release an unheard track from 1979

While we wait for the No Filter Tour to roll into Pittsburgh on Monday, we can listen to a Rolling Stones track that’s brand new — at least, to us. On Thursday, the legendary band released “Troubles A’ Comin,” a cover of a 1970 Chi-Lites song they recorded in Paris in 1979 and never released. The Stones slow it down, giving it some of their trademark swagger and a riff reminiscent of “Honky Tonk Women.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Independent

Tina Turner sells rights to six-decade music catalogue

Tina Turner has sold the rights to her extensive back catalogue in a deal with music publishing giant BMG.The body of work, which includes hits such as “What’s Love Got to Do With It” and “Better Be Good to Me” were sold for an undisclosed fee along with the rights to her name, image and likeness.It is the largest deal negotiated with a single artist in the publisher’s history.The “Queen of Rock ‘N’ Roll” is the latest in a number of prominent artists to sign lucrative rights deals.Last year, Bob Dylan announced he was selling the rights to his...
MUSIC
skiddle.com

Feeling Gloomy presents An Afternoon with David Bowie

Feeling Gloomy return with another afternoon of back to back Bowie bangers!. This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. After a long covid break it's time to once again spend a lazy afternoon with David Bowie. Feeling Gloomy return with...
MUSIC
Person
David Bowie
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Ongoing History Daily: Was this the biggest album release day of all time?

Today, the 24th of September is an important 30th anniversary for album releases. On this one day in 1991, three massively important albums came out at the same time. Soundgarden’s third album, Badmotorfinger, was released which ended up being their big breakthrough and was eventually nominated for a Grammy for Best Performance.
ENTERTAINMENT
gratefulweb.com

The Beatles Release Previously Unheard Material from Let It Be Sessions

Fab Four enthusiasts will be delighted this month to have been granted access to four previously unreleased mixes from the band’s 1969 and 1970 Get Back sessions which ultimately culminated in 1970’s Let It Be. The batch of songs, released collectively as a single titled Get Back (Take 8), includes alternate versions of “Get Back,” “One After 909,” “Across The Universe,” and George Harrison’s “I Me Mine.”
MUSIC
rockcellarmagazine.com

David Bowie: Unreleased ‘Toy’ Album to Be Included in New ‘Brilliant Adventure (1992-2001)’ Box Set Out 11/26

Among David Bowie completists, Toy remains a near-mythical album, the as-of-yet officially unreleased collection of music recorded for a planned 2001 release. It previously only existed via unofficial, leaked means (having shown up on the internet in 2011), but now, the estate of late musical genius will finally give it the official, expanded release it deserves.
MUSIC
floodmagazine.com

David Bowie’s 2001 LP “Toy” to Get an Official Release (and an Extremely Upsetting Album Cover)

David Bowie‘s lost album Toy, which was initially set for release in 2001, is officially getting a release date as part of David Bowie 5: Brilliant Adventure that’s out November 26, followed by its own boxset on January 7. Toy came together after Bowie’s successful 2000 Glastonbury Festival and was recorded live with the same band. Due to it being a hectic period at Virgin Records, Toy was shelved and Bowie moved on to publish music under his label ISO, which had a distribution agreement with Columbia.
MUSIC
river1037.com

A Shelved David Bowie Album Is on the Way

An unheard David Bowie album called “Toy” is finally coming out on January 7th. (Which is the day before what would have been his 75th birthday.) David recorded the album after his Glastonbury Festival performance in 2000. It has reworked versions of songs that he recorded between 1964 and 1971, plus a new song. (Well, new 20 years ago, anyway.)
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Hades Celebrates David Bowie in Latest Knitwear Collection

British knitwear label Hades has continued to showcase its musical influence with a new David Bowie-inspired capsule. The unisex collection marks the label’s fifth anniversary, and follows previous knitwear capsules dedicated to Joy Division, The Cure and more. For the Bowie collection, Hades has created a range of jumpers and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
MusicRadar.com

David Bowie: 10 key tracks

With a groundbreaking body of work spanning six decades, it's Bowie's ability to evolve and reinvent himself and his music to be constantly relevant and influence generations of musicians. Starting out in the 1960s, it took young Davie Jones a good few years to make his presence felt. His early...
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Dream Unending to Release Debut Album Tide Turns Eternal Nov. 19; Track Streaming Now

I don’t follow a lot of music-related stuff on Twitter. Mostly, to be honest, I’m there for the Star Trek. But among the several bands, outlets, etc., I do follow is the label 20 Buck Spin, and I’m continually glad I do. For example, I caught sight of Dream Unending‘s cover art scrolling past all the Shatner the other day, checked out the track and, yeah, I am reaffirmed in my follow. With the combined efforts of Tomb Mold‘s Derrick Vella and Justin DeTore — who’s also in Innumerable Forms but who I know from his work in Magic Circle — the two-piece are set to issue their debut album, Tide Turns Eternal, through 20 Buck Spin on Nov. 19, and if you’re not yet down with the imprint’s all-things-death renaissance, now might be a good time. The extremity of ‘lead-single’ (such as it is) “In Cipher I Weep” is its own best argument. Find it at the bottom of this post.
ROCK MUSIC
mxdwn.com

David Ellefson’s New Project The Lucid Release Their Second Single Entitled “Damned”, Debut Self Titled Album Out October 15

Earlier this month, Ex-Megadeth bassist David Ellefson announced an exciting new rock project featuring himself, Sponge vocalist Vinnie Dombroski, Fear Factory drummer Mike Heller and Bang Tango guitarist Drew Fortier. Today, The Lucid released their second single from their upcoming self-titled debut album that is scheduled to drop October 15 via SpoilerHead Records. “Damned” is a robust metal rock anthem that features melodic guitars and catchy songwriting.
ROCK MUSIC
westcentralsbest.com

"You've Got A Habit Of Leaving" From Unreleased Bowie Album "Toy" Part of New Box Set

BRILLIANT ADVENTURE (1992 – 2001) is an 11-CD box, 18-piece vinyl set, and standard digital download box set. The collection is named after the Koto led instrumental penultimate track from the ‘hours...’ album. The box sets include newly remastered versions, with input from the original producers and collaborators, of some of Bowie’s most underrated and experimental material: Black Tie White Noise, The Buddha Of Suburbia (available on vinyl for the first time in nearly 30 years), 1.Outside, Earthing, and ‘hours…’ along with the expanded live album BBC Radio Theatre, London, June 27, 2000, the non-album/alternative version/B-sides and soundtrack music compilation Re:Call 5 and the legendary previously unreleased Toy.
MUSIC
wvli927.com

David Bowie’s Lost 2001 LP ‘Toy’ Coming In January

David Bowie's unreleased 2001 album, Toy will finally be released on January 7th — a day before what would've been the “Thin White Duke's” 75th birthday. The oft-bootlegged Toy — now renamed Toy:Box — will be available in three-CD or six-by-ten-inch vinyl versions. Included in Toy:Box is a second CD/set...
MUSIC
openculture.com

David Bowie’s Lost Album Will Get an Official Release: Hear the First Track “You’ve Got A Habit Of Leaving”

To the serious Bowie fan, the unreleased self-covers album Toy is not a secret. This collection of reworked pre-“Space Oddity” songs recorded with his touring band from his 2000 Glastonbury appearance was bootlegged a year after it was shelved in 2001. And it has been re-pressed illegally nearly every year since, sometimes as Toy and sometimes as The Lost Album. Some of the fourteen cuts popped up as b-sides over the years, but the whole album? Maybe, fans thought…one day.
MUSIC
arcamax.com

Lost David Bowie album Toy coming later this year

David Bowie's lost 2001 album 'Toy' will be released later this year. The late music icon "revisited and re-examined" his old material for the record - which combined new tracks with fresh versions of lesser-known tunes from between 1964 and 1971 - and the collection will drop on November 26, alongside other posthumous releases.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

David Bowie’s Lost 2001 LP ‘Toy’ Will Finally See the Light OF Day

In 2011, a mysterious 14-track collection that included revamped versions of some of David Bowie’s earliest songs was leaked online. The project, which first appeared on file-sharing sites was distributed rapidly among fans in the digital sphere. Rolling Stone reported in March of 2011 that the Mark Plati-produced album, Toy, was originally slated for release nearly 20 years ago as a follow-up to Hours in 1999. But a disagreement between Bowie and his record label at the time, Virgin, led to the album lying dormant for almost two decades.
MUSIC
Tennessee Tribune

New Mickey Guyton Album Finally Released

NASHVILLE, TN — The final ingredient in a series of things that’s made 2021 a special year for country vocalist Mickey Guyton has arrived. Her debut LP “Remember Her Name” (Capitol) was released Friday and it’s another in a series of triumphs for Black women country artists. Guyton last week was featured on “The Today Show” in concert, and earlier she co-hosted the Academy of Country Music awards ceremonies. The LP’s first single “Black Like Me” was released last year following the death of George Floyd. Besides becoming her signature tune, the tune proved a turning point for Guyton.
NASHVILLE, TN
Billboard

Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett Release 'Love for Sale' Album: Stream It Now

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett pay homage to Cole Porter on their Love for Sale tribute album, which officially came out on Friday (Oct. 1). Their second collaborative project was released via Columbia Records/Interscope Records and comes almost seven years to the date after their 2014 album Cheek to Cheek, which went No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and Billboard's Top Jazz Albums charts and won a Grammy Award for best traditional pop vocal album in 2015.
MUSIC

