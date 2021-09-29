Unheard David Bowie Album Toy Will Finally Be Released: 'It Now Belongs to All of Us'

I don’t follow a lot of music-related stuff on Twitter. Mostly, to be honest, I’m there for the Star Trek. But among the several bands, outlets, etc., I do follow is the label 20 Buck Spin, and I’m continually glad I do. For example, I caught sight of Dream Unending‘s cover art scrolling past all the Shatner the other day, checked out the track and, yeah, I am reaffirmed in my follow. With the combined efforts of Tomb Mold‘s Derrick Vella and Justin DeTore — who’s also in Innumerable Forms but who I know from his work in Magic Circle — the two-piece are set to issue their debut album, Tide Turns Eternal, through 20 Buck Spin on Nov. 19, and if you’re not yet down with the imprint’s all-things-death renaissance, now might be a good time. The extremity of ‘lead-single’ (such as it is) “In Cipher I Weep” is its own best argument. Find it at the bottom of this post.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO