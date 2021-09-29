CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosé’s Best Red Carpet Style Shows Her Evolution from K-Pop Queen to Fashion Insider

Cover picture for the articleBlackpink’s Rosé has quickly become an icon since she stepped on the scene as a member of the immensely popular K-Pop girl group in 2016, but recently the New Zealand-born singer has become known for something else: her style. Thanks to a recent partnership with Anthony Vaccarello, the creative director at Saint Laurent, Rosé has been able to take on a whole new role as a fashion influence and red-carpet favorite. Her recent attendance at the Met Gala solidified her place near the top of the fashion pack. While, of course, her fashion in music videos and on stage are a big part of her appeal, her red carpet and fashion show appearances tell a style story all her own. See out how far Rosé has come over the past for years as she has grown into a global style icon.

