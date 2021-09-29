Premiere: Jake Bowen taps into gorgeous soundscapes with Matt Lange on ‘Mirage’
Guitarist of progressive metal band Periphery, Jake Bowen, is setting out to bolster his solo catalog, dropping off a brand new single from his forthcoming sophomore LP, The Daily Sun. Though Bowen has been producing electronic music behind the scenes since 2005, it was his band being forced away from touring as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic that allowed the multifaceted musician to hone his meditative, atmospheric sound. Speaking on his writing process, Bowen shared,dancingastronaut.com
