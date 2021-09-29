Premiere: Jake Bowen taps into gorgeous soundscapes with Matt Lange on ‘Mirage’

Ben Böhmer puts his precision as a producer and skills as a world builder on full display with his latest body of work on Anjunadeep, Begin Again. German DJ and producer Ben Böhmer has defined himself by creating sonic bodies of work that tug at the heartstrings of listeners and sweep them away to distant reaches of the world. He’s proven this time and time again, whether through his countless singles, tracks found within his debut album Breathing, or iconic performances such as the one he did from a hot air balloon for Cercle. Earlier this year saw him continue down that path by releasing “Beyond Beliefs,” the lead single from what would be his second studio album Begin Again – and now that album has been released for the world to hear.

