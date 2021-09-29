CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premiere: Jake Bowen taps into gorgeous soundscapes with Matt Lange on ‘Mirage’

By Rugby Scruggs
dancingastronaut.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuitarist of progressive metal band Periphery, Jake Bowen, is setting out to bolster his solo catalog, dropping off a brand new single from his forthcoming sophomore LP, The Daily Sun. Though Bowen has been producing electronic music behind the scenes since 2005, it was his band being forced away from touring as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic that allowed the multifaceted musician to hone his meditative, atmospheric sound. Speaking on his writing process, Bowen shared,

dancingastronaut.com

bigtakeover.com

Panoramic Soundscapes: An Interview With Michael Farren of Submotile

Dublin-based duo Daniela Angione and Michael Farren have released their sophomore LP Sonic Day Codas and finds the couple have perfected their blend of ambient post-rock and shoegaze. The lockdown affording the band to spend more time and care in honing a sound they have been working on since their excellent debut, Ghosts Fade on Skylines (Midsummer Madness, 2019). Brutally heavy at times (Cyanotic, Devolved) and tender at others (Microdose, Waves of Life) Sonic Day Codas encapsulates the shoegaze genre’s most ethereal and punishing aspects; sometimes even at once (Sunflower, Arcana). While interest in shoegaze may be on the uptick, rare is the LP that captures everything we love about it like this. Special thanks to Michael Farren for taking time out for this interview.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Ben Böhmer Offers Up Sublime Soundscapes on ‘Begin Again’

Ben Böhmer puts his precision as a producer and skills as a world builder on full display with his latest body of work on Anjunadeep, Begin Again. German DJ and producer Ben Böhmer has defined himself by creating sonic bodies of work that tug at the heartstrings of listeners and sweep them away to distant reaches of the world. He’s proven this time and time again, whether through his countless singles, tracks found within his debut album Breathing, or iconic performances such as the one he did from a hot air balloon for Cercle. Earlier this year saw him continue down that path by releasing “Beyond Beliefs,” the lead single from what would be his second studio album Begin Again – and now that album has been released for the world to hear.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Ophelia Records realizes 99th release in Xavi’s ‘Our Painted Sky,’ from forthcoming EP

Xavi has released the first single, “Our Painted Sky,” from a forthcoming EP that, in the context of his longer-form projects, will succeed his debut album, March’s To The Endless Searing Skies. Following his melodic-bass rework of Seven Lions, Wooli, and Amidy’s “Shadows” in September, the St. Louis-native serves up a token of alluring basslines and melancholic harmonies for Ophelia Records‘ 99th release.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Crankdat, neverwaves convene for ‘The Same’

Crankdat and neverwaves have released their new collaboration, “The Same.” The one-off commences with sweeter melodies that consort with a floating topline. Utilizing horn-like instrumentals that lead into a heavy melody as the song progresses, Crankdat and neverwaves allow the vocals to distort in the second half of “The Same.”
MUSIC
#Mirage#Taps#Electronic Music#Periphery#The Daily Sun#Abbi Press
dancingastronaut.com

REZZ, fknsyd team up for second album single, ‘Let Me In’

As fans anxiously await REZZ‘s forthcoming album, the prolific producer is releasing her second single, a collaboration with fknsyd by the name of “Let Me In.” Taking to Twitter to share the news earlier in the week on September 26, REZZ revealed that the track had been a secret; it had not yet been played out or previewed in any other way.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Alesso picks back up on self-remix duties with electric ‘Chasing Stars’ recast

Alesso‘s self-remixes can never be taken for granted. The practice—which first formed on Alesso and Deniz Koyu’s shared “I Wanna Know” revision—has now been reinstated out of the complete blue for the first time since the Swede paired up with ESH to take on his Liam Payne-assisted chart-topper “Midnight” at the tail end of the 2020 summer. This time around, the PROGRESSO VOL. 2 creator is assuming self-imposed remix responsibilities to provide “Chasing Stars“—his crossover appearance beside Marshmello and James Bay—with a craved house remastering.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Jerro directs debut LP, ‘Coming Home,’ to This Never Happened

Jerro‘s highly anticipated full-length debut album Coming Home has arrived via This Never Happened. After teasing fans with four pre-album singles, “Lost For Words,” “Subtleties,” “Presence,” and “In The Dark,” the Belgian producer unleashes the harmonic mastery of his panoptic and progressive soundscapes through 11 melody-driven tracks that include features from Panama, Fractures, and Tailor. Speaking on the LP’s sonic influences, Jerro shared,
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

John Summit takes on Dennis Ferrer, Disciples’ ‘Whisper’

John Summit just joined the list of tastemakers to remix Dennis Ferrer and Disciples‘ January tie-up, “Whisper.” Citing Ferrer and Disciples as his some of his “all-time inspirations,” Summit combines James Yuill’s vocals with a seamless lead-up. Having teased the remix via social media the week of October 26, the Dancing Astronaut Artist to Watch in 2021 concluded that the track “passed the car test.” Hear it do just that below.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
dancingastronaut.com

Altered States dispatches third label release—stream Pacifix’s ‘Break’

After launching their new record label, Altered States, this March with the release of their Catching Z’s mixtape, Zeds Dead return to showcase their growing collection of emerging talent. Kicking off a new series of singles, the label honchos bring in Seattle-based producer Pacifix for atmospheric new single, “Break.”. The...
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Afrojack, DubVision, and Lucas & Steve hold progressive house reigns on ‘Anywhere With You’

Afrojack and DubVision’s names have continuously remained connected since they first crossed paths on “New Memories” in 2017, and after the Dutch brothers most recently remodeled “Hero” in August, the two sides are back together once again. To consummate a trifecta of originals together, Afrojack and DubVision decided to call in a second duo from Holland and form a progressive house superteam alongside Lucas & Steve on “Anywhere With You.”
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

SLANDER, MARAUDA sync up on atomic bass track ‘Suffer’ with Elle Vee

Carrying an appetite for destruction, SLANDER and MARAUDA take to Gud Vibrations as they unleash their blistering vocal dubstep collaboration “Suffer” featuring Elle Vee. Premiered at Excision‘s Lost Lands festival last month, the Los Angeles duo reconvene with Elle Vee for a third time, following melodic bass track “Miss You” with Ganja White Night and “Your Fault” with the Subsidia Records label head himself.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Shades lead The Dance of Death’ EP with ‘The Corruption’

Shades, comprising EPROM and Alix Perez, is gearing up to release The Dance of Death in October. The EP is led by “The Corruption,” a debut single that finds Shades leaning into their signature dark production, eclectic sounds, reverberating basslines. “The Dance of Death is a continuation in our vision...
THEATER & DANCE
dancingastronaut.com

Dillon Francis wishes himself a happy birthday with new eight-track house LP, ‘Happy Machine’

Dillon Francis returns to jovial happy-house with his newest LP, Happy Machine. His third studio album, the project features a grip of new material including the recently released “Reaching Out” with Bow Anderson, “Unconditional” with 220 KID and Bryn Christopher, and “Love Me Better” with Shift K3Y and Marc E. Bassy. Out via Francis’ longtime home label, Mad Decent, the album packs a heaping dose of…well, happiness, all tightly packaged up into eight dance floor-ready tracks.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Exclusive: partywithray shares brimming Red Rocks mix in full

Following his latest EP, #partystarters, partywithray has now shared his May 2021 Red Rocks Amphitheater set opening for ZHU, exclusively with Dancing Astronaut. After he and ZHU‘s collaborative effort on 2019’s “Came For The Low,” partywithray has been on a continual upswing ever since. Ray’s Red Rocks set offers only...
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

House fans, get your fix with Sonny Fodera, Vintage Culture’s ‘Last Thought’ featuring MKLA

Sonny Fodera has been releasing a steady stream of singles from of his upcoming album, Wide Awake, the newest of which, “Last Thought,” sees him enlist both Vintage Culture and MKLA. “Last Thought” highlights MKLA‘s distinctive vocals, sultry undertones luring in listeners from the song’s first note. The producers bring their own respective styles to the release, yielding a progressive track with a certain flair.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Qrion releases latest single, ’11-11′ from forthcoming debut LP

While rooted firmly on the leading edge of dance music’s melodic-house wave, Qrion adds yet another atmospheric anthem to her rapidly expanding catalogue with “11-11.” The new track lands hot off the heels of her debut LP’s lead single “Your Love,” which landed in September. Now, the second single from the forthcoming album, I Hope It Lasts Forever, is ready to see the light of day.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Drumcode notches 250 releases with Kevin Saunderson remix album

In celebration of its 250th release, Drumcode is releasing a remix album of Kevin Saunderson‘s e-Dancer project, Re:Generate. Featuring remixes from the likes of Len Faki, Amelie Lens, Adam Beyer, Robert Hood, and more, the record brings new life to a number of e-Dancer’s biggest hits from the ’90s. Speaking on the new compilation, Saunderson said,
MUSIC
The Independent

Album reviews: Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under and BadBadNotGood – Talk Memory

Sam Fender – Seventeen Going UnderâââââWe live in a toxic world, according to Sam Fender. We’re politicised, polarised and in a permanent state of anxiety. Why not celebrate surviving all that, he seems to say on his second album, Seventeen Going Under.Fender broke through as a council estate kid singing about his upbringing in North Shields. His debut album tackled poverty, male suicide, class wars and white privilege with the kind of directness that only comes from lived experience. While he’s balked at comparisons to Bruce Springsteen, it’s easy to understand why they’re made: the 27-year-old has a similar, hollering...
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Ophelia Records reaches milestone 100th release on supersized seven-person crossover, ‘Pantheon’

Ophelia Records‘ “Mega Collab” was conclusively the single most eye-catching member of Dancing Astronaut‘s favorite unreleased IDs catalog moving into 2021. It’s been a long road since Seven Lions’ EDC Virtual Rave-A-Thon set in May of 2020, when he first revealed to Pasquale Rotella that a sonic co-venture between a handful of Ophelia’s finest had begun during quarantine, immediately going on to unearth an early version of what would later become known as “Pantheon.” Almost a year and a half later, Seven Lions has brought that adventure to its final destination, officially writing the names of his fellow collaborators in stone—six others to be exact—by bringing in Jason Ross, Trivecta, Wooli, Kill The Noise, Blastoyz, and Dimibo to assume their positions on a fitting milestone 100th release for Ophelia Records.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

