CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tallahassee, FL

Ole Miss wide receiver Dontario Drummond added to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

By David Johnson
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla. – (From wire reports) Ole Miss senior Dontario Drummond was one of eight receivers added to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced Wednesday. The award annually recognizes the outstanding receiver in college football. The recipient is selected by the highly distinguished Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, Biletnikoff Award winners, and other former receivers.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer’s Wife Tweeted About His ‘Night Out’

Urban Meyer’s wife, Shelley Meyer, was apparently aware of his night out in Columbus – at least part of it, anyway. On Saturday, alleged photos and videos of the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach enjoying himself at a bar went viral on social media. It didn’t take very long for the first-year NFL head coach to start trending on Twitter, with reactions pouring in from the sports world.
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Is Reportedly Closely Eyeing 1 NFL Team

Many have expected legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning to eventually take over a team, either in a front office or ownership role. It sounds like that could be a possibility in the next few years. According to a report from CBS Sports, the legendary NFL quarterback is closely eyeing the...
NFL
Golf Digest

Jaguars players reportedly laughed in Urban Meyer’s face when he tried apologizing for his latest controversy

By now, there’s not a football literate soul on earth who isn’t aware of the Urban Meyer crisis brewing in Duval. After weeks of speculation that Meyer might duck and run after just a couple games to take the vacant USC position, the tables turned this weekend when Meyer was spotted in an Ohio bar “dancing” with a much younger woman who was most definitely not named Shelley Meyer. Combined with the Jaguars’ 0-4 record to start the season, Meyer is now officially on the hot seat, with rumors swirling Tuesday that he was on the brink of a being fired. Ultimately Meyer survived by the skin of his teeth, but the statement from Jaguars owner Shad Khan made it clear he was about as close as you can get to being sh*tcanned without actually being sh*tcanned.
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Cut Kicker, Greg Zuerlein Gets Game Ball

FRISCO - Maybe Greg Zuerlien’s kicks were “scared straight”?. Prior to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 2 win at the Chargers, there were just enough worries about Zuerlein’s work that a second kicker was signed. Then Zuerlein nailed the game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat L.A., a boot that capped a last-minute drive engineered by QB Dak Prescott.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Mississippi State
Tallahassee, FL
Football
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

High school football player quits team. Watch coach’s video response that went viral

The video testimonial by a high school football coach commending a player for quitting has gone viral on social media. Kurt Hines, the head coach at Coronado High School in California, posted the short video on Twitter on Wednesday after one of his players quit the team. The video has been liked more than 28,000 times and retweeted more than 3,000 times.
HIGH SCHOOL
FanBuzz

Jalen Hurts & His Girlfriend Split Up When He Transferred to Oklahoma

Jalen Hurts has been on the national football radar since he was a four-star signal caller for Texas’ Channelview High School. He introduced himself to the college football world as the Alabama Crimson Tide’s first true freshman starting quarterback in over 30 years and held the job until the second half of the 2017 National Championship Game, when Tua Tagovailoa usurped him.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ole Miss#College Football#Espn#American Football#Rebels#Fbs#Sec
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Corner

The Dallas Cowboys defense has given up a ton of yardage over the first two weeks this season. With more options needed at cornerback, the Cowboys are adding a veteran to their ranks. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys are signing veteran cornerback Holton Hill to their practice...
NFL
defector.com

Urban Meyer Spotted Having A Grim Men’s Evening At His Ohio Steakhouse

After the Jacksonville Jaguars dropped to 0-4 on Thursday, head coach Urban Meyer said his “head was spinning,” and was described as appearing “physically and emotionally drained.” He seems to have miraculously recovered within 24 hours. The Jags lost 24-21 to the Bengals in Cincinnati, on a last-second field goal,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Sideline Photo Of Scott Frost Is Going Viral

No one really gave the Nebraska Cornhuskers a chance heading into their matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners. Although they’re on the wrong side of the scoreboard right now, they have actually been able to compete with the No. 3 team in the country. The Cornhuskers had a chance to get...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Urban Meyer’s Daughter Breaks Silence On Family Situation

Earlier Wednesday morning, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer reportedly called a team meeting. The Jaguars coach was caught on video at his bar in Columbus with a woman who was not his wife. The incident came after the Jaguars left Ohio without their head coach – an oddity in the NFL and elsewhere.
NFL
The Spun

Scott Frost Not Happy With Adrian Martinez ‘Rumors’

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez briefly left last week’s 23-20 overtime loss to Michigan State. But ahead of Saturday’s game against Northwestern, Huskers head coach Scott Frost is addressing some rumors. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Frost said that he’s been hearing some “ridiculous rumors” about his starting quarterback. He...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

3 quarterbacks the Steelers should replace Big Ben with

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a Ben Roethlisberger problem this season. Here are three quarterbacks that should replace the former two-time Super Bowl champion. The Pittsburgh Steelers were already making a risk in 2021 by bringing back quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for another season. Last year, there were signs that the two-time Super Bowl champion’s arm was no longer the same. Yet, they wanted to give it another go.
NFL
New York Post

Dak Prescott and girlfriend Natalie Buffett share a kiss after Cowboys win

Dak Prescott secured a win over the Eagles in Week 4, and celebrated with a kiss from girlfriend, Natalie Buffett. The Cowboys star quarterback was greeted by Buffett on the sideline after a 41-21 win over Philadelphia on “Monday Night Football” — which marked Prescott’s first home game in Dallas since he suffered a severe ankle injury (compound fracture, dislocated ankle) that cut short his 2020 season.
NFL
AL.com

The night Alabama’s dynasty died

It was well after midnight in Bryant-Denny Stadium and the laptop keyboards were rattling. For four hours and five minutes the night of Sept. 19, 2015, and into the following morning, Alabama and Ole Miss played one of the strangest college football games in memory -- fluke plays, crazy turnovers and rule-bending touchdowns led to perhaps the pinnacle of the Hugh Freeze experience. His brand of chaos slipped out of Tuscaloosa with a 43-37 win that, paired with the previous October’s upset in Oxford, gave Ole Miss consecutive wins over Alabama for the first time in program history.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy