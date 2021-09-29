Ole Miss wide receiver Dontario Drummond added to Biletnikoff Award Watch List
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – (From wire reports) Ole Miss senior Dontario Drummond was one of eight receivers added to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced Wednesday. The award annually recognizes the outstanding receiver in college football. The recipient is selected by the highly distinguished Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, Biletnikoff Award winners, and other former receivers.247sports.com
