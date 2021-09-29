CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Why China Evergrande Group Stock Soared 40% Today

By Rich Smith
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 7 days ago

What happened

After barely making one debt payment last week, and apparently missing another, China Evergrande Group (OTC:EGRN.F) got a reprieve Wednesday -- even as rumors swirled that the company may have missed a third payment today.

In 1:25 p.m. EDT trading, shares of the beleaguered Chinese property behemoth are up 40.8%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XoDbg_0cBtpz0Z00
Image source: Getty Images.

So what

As Reuters reports today, at least "some" of Evergrande's bondholders say they have not yet received their coupon payments on $47.5 million in interest due from Evergrande Wednesday.

Now, that sounds like bad news, but here's the thing: Quoting "sources," Reuters also says (and other media outlets confirm) that Evergrande has reached a deal to sell to state-owned Shenyang Shengjing Finance Investment Group a 1.75 billion-share stake that Evergrande holds in Shengjing Bank.

Now what

If these sources are correct, then Evergrande could be about to receive a lifeline in the form of a $1.5 billion cash payment for its Shengjing Bank shares -- cash that it will be able to deploy to meet its Wednesday interest payment obligation, and cure the bond payment that it missed last week, before the 30-day grace period on the latter runs out.

Admittedly, Evergrande isn't out of the woods entirely yet -- CNBC reports that the company still has debt payments coming due in October, in November, and in December, too. But $1.5 billion in cash should help it to meet those obligations in a timely manner. Moreover, the fact that it is a "state-owned bank" that is stepping in to buy Evergrande's bank shares suggests that the Chinese central government may be taking a more active role in helping Evergrande out.

Investors had better just cross their fingers and hope the government continues to do so.

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

4 Stocks Analysts Think Will Soar Over 35%

A solid third-quarter earnings season could offset investors’ concerns over inflation and other lingering issues in the near term, leading to a Q4 rally. So, it could be wise to add fundamentally sound stocks Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), Nu Skin (NUS), and MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) to your portfolio now. Wall Street analysts expect these stocks to rally more than 35% in the near term.The major stock market indexes have experienced steep losses lately owing to investors’ rotating away from technology stocks amid rising bond yields. In addition, the ongoing supply chain disruptions and the rising oil prices are stretching the inflationary environment even further. Moreover, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CNBC that she believes the economy would fall into a recession if the U.S. government fails to address the borrowing limit before an unprecedented default on the debt.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Group A#Chinese#Reuters#Evergrande Wednesday#Shengjing Bank#Cnbc
MarketWatch

Life Time's stock jeered in its public debut, as it opened well below its IPO price

Life Time Group Holdings Inc.'s stock was jeered in its public debut, as the athletic center chain's stock opened on the NYSE 7.9% below the initial public offering price. The company said overnight that its IPO priced at $18 a share, at the low end of the previously expected range of between $18 and $21 a share. At the pricing, the company raised $702.0 million as it sold 39.0 million shares. The stock's first trade was at $16.57 at 10:42 a.m. Eastern for 1.8 million shares. At that price, the company was valued at $3.28 billion. The stock has bounced a bit since then, to trade recently down 4.8% at $17.13. Life Time's weak debut comes on the same day that NordickTrack parent iFIT Health & Fitness said it postponed its IPO because of "adverse market conditions." IFIT's disappointing debut also occurred on a day of relatively healthy investor interest in IPOs, as the Renaissance IPO ETF rose 2.9% in morning trading and the S&P 500 gained 1.4%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
MarketWatch

Lamb Weston stock sinks after earnings miss, gross margin warning

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. shares sank 8.6% in Thursday premarket trading after the potato-and-vegetable company reported fiscal first-quarter profit and sales that missed expectations. Net income totaled $29.8 million, or 20 cents per share, down two-thirds from $89.3 million, or 61 cents per share, last year. Sales of $984.2 million were down from $871.5 million last year. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of 37 cents and sales of $1.00 billion. Though foodservice business improved, there are challenges ahead. "[T]he impact of extreme summer heat that negatively affected potato crops in the Pacific Northwest, combined with industrywide operational challenges,...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Where to Invest $1,500 Right Now

The best way to generate wealth through the stock market is to buy and hold shares of great companies for many years. Both of these stocks are down year-to-date, but each has a tremendous history of growth and can keep delivering. If you're looking for great stocks to invest your...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

5 Ultra-Popular Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in October

These five widely followed stocks are rife with red flags. For more than 18 months, there's been little that's stood in the way of the benchmark S&P 500 reaching new highs. Since hitting its coronavirus pandemic low on March 23, 2020, the widely followed index has doubled in value and marked the strongest bounce-back rally from a bear-market bottom of all time.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

OTMO Stock: Why It Increased Today

The stock price of Otonomo Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: OTMO) increased by over 9% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Otonomo Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: OTMO) – a leading provider of a pioneering vehicle data platform and marketplace – increased by over 9% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Otonomo Technologies announcing that it has acquired Neura, a leader in AI-powered Mobility Intelligence. And Otonomo acquired 100% of Neura outstanding equity interests. Otonomo is expecting this acquisition to expedite Otonomo’s growth and to contribute positively to Otonomo’s revenue moving forward.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale

Kimberly-Clark has raised its dividend annually for 49 years. Altria Group has raised its dividend annually for 52 years. Investors may be worried as the market enters another round of volatility. But that's par for the course in the stock market, and investors should sit tight and ride it out. There's bound to be better times and worse times, but historically, the broader market has always recovered from downticks and come out on top.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

MANU Stock: Why It Fell Today

The stock price of Manchester United PLC (NYSE: MANU) fell over 10% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Manchester United PLC (NYSE: MANU) fell over 10% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to a report that the English soccer club’s owners are offering to sell a stake worth around $186 million, which is the second disposal this year from the Florida-based Glazer family. Kevin Glazer and Edward Glazer’s trusts offered 9.5 million shares according to a statement published yesterday.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
126K+
Followers
61K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy