To state what is obvious to anyone who has paid attention to the NBA as of late, if the Trail Blazers are ever going to compete for a championship, they will have to be a much improved outfit on the defensive end. While they’ve been able to derive a remarkable amount of success, especially during the regular season, by having an elite offense led by the likes of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, their inability, especially in the last two seasons, to play even average defense has scuttled any chance of reaching their ultimate goal of winning an NBA championship. In a league with 30 teams, it’s simply not possible to compete at the highest level with the 29th ranked defense.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO