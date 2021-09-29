Olivia Colman, Rowan Atkinson and Sally Hawkins Join Timothée Chalamet in ‘Wonka’

Rowan Atkinson, Olivia Colman and Sally Hawkins are rounding out what is shaping up to be a delicious cast of “ Wonka ,” the new film that dares to probe how the world’s most famous chocolatier and confectioner first developed his sweet tooth.

Timothée Chalamet is set to play Willy Wonka, following in the daffy footsteps of Gene Wilder (a gem) and Johnny Depp (don’t feel obligated to recreate the Anna Wintour bob and wispy voice that Depp sported in “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” Timmy). Warner Bros. is behind this origin story.

Atkinson is best known for is work in the “Johnny English,” “Black Adder” and “Mr. Bean” franchises. Colman is an Oscar winner for “The Favourite” and a nominee for “The Father.” She just captured an Emmy for channeling Queen Elizabeth II on “The Crown.” And Hawkins earned Academy Award nominations for “Blue Jasmine” and “The Shape of Water.”

Other cast members include Tom Davis (“Paddington 2,” “King Gary”), Simon Farnaby (the “Paddington” films, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”), Rich Fulcher (“Marriage Story,” “Disenchantment”), Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (“Paddington 2,” “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” “Mary Poppins Returns”), Paterson Joseph (“Vigil,” “Noughts + Crosses”), Keegan-Michael Key (“The Prom,” “Schmigadoon”), Calah Lane (“The Day Shall Come”), Matt Lucas (“Paddington,” “Little Britain”), Colin O’Brien (“The Mothership”), Natasha Rothwell (“White Lotus,” “Insecure”), Rakhee Thakrar (“Sex Education,” “Four Weddings and a Funeral”) and Ellie White (“The Other One,” “The Windsors”).

Paul King, who previously oversaw “Paddington,” is directing the film, which begins shooting Wednesday in London.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the casting additions.