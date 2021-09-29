CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
William Jackson Harper Is Single and Struggling in Trailer for ‘Love Life’ Season 2

By Mónica Marie Zorrilla
Variety
Variety
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qocZv_0cBtpdpp00

HBO Max has released the trailer and key art for “ Love Life ,” slated to return for its sophomore season on Oct. 28. Emmy nominee and executive producer William Jackson Harper , best known for his role as Chidi Anagonye on NBC’s “The Good Place,” will lead the anthology series, which had previously focused on the character of Darby Carter, played by Anna Kendrick .

Season 2, which hails from Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment, follows Marcus Watkins (Harper) after his marriage unexpectedly implodes. He is forced to rebuild his life brick by brick, hoping to find a love that will last, once and for all. Though Kendrick’s character is not the protagonist, she executive produces and will appear in the second season of “Love Life,” alongside Zoë Chao, Peter Vack, Sasha Compére and Nick Thune.

In addition to Harper, Season 2 also features series regulars Jessica Williams, Punkie Johnson and Chris “Comedian CP” Powell; recurring guest stars Arian Moayed, Leslie Bibb and John Earl Jelks; and guest stars Maya Kazan, Ego Nwodim, Kimberly Elise, Blair Underwood, Janet Hubert, Jordan Rock and Steven Boyer. Emmy-winning voice-over artist and actor Keith David narrates.

The 10-episode season will drop its first three episodes on Oct. 28, continue with three episodes on Nov. 4 and conclude with the last four episodes on Nov. 11. Sam Boyd, Bridget Bedard and Rachelle Williams are co-showrunners on the second season of “Love Life.” Williams, Bedard and Boyd will also executive produce alongside Kendrick, Harper, Paul Feig and Dan Magnante.

