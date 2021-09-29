CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Woman Says Man Delivered Flowers And Attacked Her With A Taser

 8 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Home surveillance footage captured a self-identified flower delivery man who is accused of attacking a Georgia woman in her home with a Taser.

The woman has said that she still can't fathom how she was targeted.

Sabrina Wynn posted the video from the day of the scary incident on social media. She also spoke out about the attack to Fox 5 Atlanta in hopes of warning other women of potential danger. Wynn told the station that the man knocked on the door of her Buckhead home last month, apparently delivering flowers to her. He asked whether he could haul the heavy flower delivery into her home for her, and when Wynn allowed the man inside, she said he “came down, turned around, it looked like had a gun in his hand… I've never seen a police Taser before so I was unaware of what was going on until I got tased.” Wynn told Fox 5 Atlanta that she was tased for approximately 10 seconds. That’s when she “ripped the things out” and raced to get her young children and her gun. That's when the man fled the home in a white van.

Local law enforcement officials are still investigating the incident.

