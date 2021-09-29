CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Joe Posnanski: The Indians could make it to the next level with a few more offensive pieces, but the AL Central is a tough division

By Baskin Phelps
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What went into The Baseball 100 and what was the inspiration? Joe Posnanski breaks down his new book and who made the cut when he joined Baskin and Phelps!

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Pro Football 101: Joe Posnanski ranks the 101 best NFL players ever

Throughout the 2021 NFL season, Joe Posnanski is taking on the immense challenge of ranking the 101 best players in pro football history, in collaboration with FOX Sports. Posnanski's list will be updated every week on the FOX Sports app, and he will publish a detailed look at all 101 players on Substack.
NFL
BrownsDigest

Baker Mayfield Makes Instagram Post Amidst Criticism

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has widely criticized after a poor performance on the road against the Minnesota Vikings, took to his Instagram account to make a statement. Mayfield doesn't necessarily respond to the criticisms, including those who have declared him a bust, a failure or simply not the...
NFL
chatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: Clinch the AL Central Division title

It is finally done. The Chicago White Sox have clinched the American League Central Division by defeating the Cleveland Indians in game one of Thursday’s doubleheader. It was an amazing game thanks to an early outburst of offense by the White Sox highlighted by big home runs from Tim Anderson, Luis Robert, and Eloy Jimenez.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Posnanski
chatsports.com

Column: The Chicago White Sox’s work isn’t done yet, but they can finally exhale after clinching the AL Central in a season of overcoming injuries and putting pieces together

In 1959 the Chicago White Sox celebrated their pennant-clinching victory in Cleveland with sirens going off back home and 25,000 people rushing to Midway Airport to greet the conquering heroes in the middle of the morning. This was just the appetizer, of course, to a feast Sox fans are hoping...
MLB
Cleveland.com

Indians and White Sox could battle for AL Central title for years to come: Podcast

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The White Sox come to Cleveland on Thursday seeking to clinch their first division title since 2008, but the Indians could have something to say about that in a five-game weekend series at Progressive Field. Are Chicago and Cleveland poised to battle each other for AL Central supremacy for the next several years? Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga discuss the chances on Wednesday’s podcast.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Al Central#Indians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
92.3 The Fan

Daryl Ruiter: Vikings are 2 or 3 plays away from 3-0. The way to win for the Browns is to force Kirk Cousins to make a mistake. Defense needs to create turnovers.

Browns Beat Reporter Daryl Ruiter joined The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima ahead of Sunday's Browns/Vikings game. Daryl explains the challenges the Browns will face this Sunday, what this game means to Kevin Stefanski as he returns to Minnesota for the first time as Head Coach, return of Greedy Williams, etc...
NFL
247Sports

Quarterbacks, play calling and the offensive line: Analyzing each change the Badgers could make on offense

The Badgers’ offense has been the most glaring issue to this point. It’s a unit that struggles in the red zone and on third down. It’s a group that features a quarterback with five more interceptions than touchdown passes. Simply put, it’s a group that’s failed to complement the nation’s second-ranked defense. Change is needed, and head coach Paul Chryst knows it.
FOOTBALL
92.3 The Fan

Doug Dieken: Minnesota Vikings are totally different animal.

Last week's record-breaking performance was excellent, fun to watch, and even more, fun to talk about. However, it is time to turn that page. "Totally different animal." That is how Cleveland Browns legend Doug Dieken described the Minnesota Vikings offense when he joined Baskin & Phelps to preview the game Sunday. Dieken said the Browns took advantage of a rookie quarterback as they should have, but the Vikings will present a different set of problems. Minnesota has two studs playing wide receiver and has an excellent running game to complement their passing attack. The Browns must keep Kirk Cousins in the pocket, remove the outside receiving threats and get pressure. Hear the entire conversation with Doug Dieken, Baskins & Phelps.
NFL
92.3 The Fan

92.3 The Fan

Cleveland, OH
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Cleveland, including the Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/923thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy