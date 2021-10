Everyone is pregnant, right? Celebs are giving birth left, right and centre, and we can bet money that one of your closest pals has just announced a pregnancy or welcomed a little bundle of joy recently. Well, it certainly seems that way to us. Perhaps it's the start of the lockdown baby boom, or maybe there's just something in the air – well, whatever's going on in the world, baby names are always a hot topic.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 13 DAYS AGO