Beaumont-Spectrum Merger Slowed by Federal Review Process

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeaumont Health and Spectrum Health were on track to close the deal on a merger this fall that would make them the state’s largest employer. The merger won’t close this fall after all, officials from the two systems said in a joint statement, because regulators are taking longer than expected to review the plan.

