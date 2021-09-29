Beaumont-Spectrum Merger Slowed by Federal Review Process

The Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) announced several significant changes to the second request merger review process in a blog post by Holly Vedova, who was appointed yesterday as the Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition. This September 28, 2021 announcement comes on the heels of Chair Khan’s September 22, 2021 “Vision and Priorities for the FTC” Memorandum in which she outlined strategic priorities, including the need to address “rampant consolidation” by “finding ways to strengthen [] merger enforcement work as well as generally focusing [FTC] resources on scrutinizing dominant firms, where lack of competition makes unlawful conduct more likely.” The announcement of the changes to the second request process cites this year’s record-breaking “merger wave,” projecting that there may be as many as 3,500 merger notifications filed with the FTC and DOJ by the end of 2021. The post states that the high number of filings, along with stagnant funding, low full-time employee counts, and declining resources, has prompted the FTC to modify its practices regarding second requests for information and documentary material. These changes almost surely mean additional time and expense for merging parties with transactions under extended review by the FTC, and it will be important for companies engaged in M&A activity to proactively address these issues, both in their agency strategy and in their merger agreements.

