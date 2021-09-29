CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Toronto Police Responded To A Bomb Threat On Bloor Street & There Was A 'Loud Bang'

By Alex Arsenych
Narcity
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn September 28, Toronto Police responded to a call reportedly regarding a bomb threat on Bloor Street East, near the Postmedia building. On Tuesday afternoon, TPS operations tweeted that officers were conducting an investigation in the Bloor Steet East and Sherbourne Street area. The roads between that area and Mount Pleasant were closed and police recommended that drivers consider alternate routes of travel.

www.narcity.com

Comments / 0

Related
Narcity

Toronto Police Just Identified The Suspect Who Was Trying To Break Into East End Homes

Thanks to the public's help, the Toronto Police have now identified a man in connection with a recent "prowl by night" investigation. In a press release posted on October 6, police said a man has been targeting several homes in Leslieville between May and October of this year. He has tried to get inside various houses in the Dundas Street East and Leslie Street area, and occasionally travels by bike.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Item

Officers respond to bomb threat at Sumter mall

Update: No threat was found, according to Tonyia McGirt, public information officer for the Sumter Police Department. Entranceways are reopened. Sumter officers are responding to the Sumter Mall area following a bomb threat that was called in to a business. Accoridng to the Sumter Police Department, entranceways are currently being...
SUMTER, SC
wach.com

Sumter Police investigating bomb threat near Sumter Mall

The Sumter Police Department is investigating a bomb threat near Sumter Mall. Police say there is currently no threat to the public. The entrances to the mall were being restricted while first responders work to clear the area for normal operations. Those entranceways have now been reopened. This story is...
SUMTER, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Cars#Bomb Threat#Bloor Street#Toronto Police#Tps#The Toronto Sun#Postmedia Place
Norfolk Daily News

Police, firefighters respond to house on South Fifth Street

Emergency responders from the Norfolk Police Division and Norfolk Fire Division responded Saturday to the 300 block of South Fifth Street. Capt. Landon Grothe of the Norfolk Fire Division said in a written release that firefighters were called at 4:04 p.m. to 304 S. Fifth for smoke coming from a house.
NORFOLK, NE
KWCH.com

Police respond to Wichita middle school following possible threat

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hadley Middle School in Wichita was locked down Thursday morning following a possible school threat. A spokesperson for USD 259 said the threat was posted on Instagram mentioned a school named Hadley but did not specify whether it was Hadley Middle School in Wichita. The district...
WICHITA, KS
swantonenterprise.com

Kroger evacuated following bomb threat

A bomb threat forced an evacuation of the Swanton Kroger store on Thursday. At approximately 5:01 p.m. Swanton Police officers were dispatched to Kroger for an unknown medical issue. Upon arrival they were informed by an employee that they received a call from a male subject stating “Listen carefully, I need you to bring money outside.”
SWANTON, OH
WKYT 27

Police investigate bomb threat at Lexington Walmart

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after a bomb threat was called in Saturday night. Police say the threat was specific to the parking lot of the Walmart on W. New Circle Road. Dogs were brought in to search the property. Officers say there is no threat to the public. Walmart was not evacuated following the threat.
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAVY News 10

Police investigating bomb threat at Hampton courthouses

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are investigating another bomb threat at the city’s courthouses. All three courthouses and surrounding streets were closed Tuesday as a precaution, and later reopened. Nothing was found after a search, police said. No other details are available at this time, but it comes about...
HAMPTON, VA
96.1 The Eagle

Utica Police Responds To Social Media School Shooting Threat

Parents and students of the Utica City School District are on high alert today (September 30, 2021) and are worried about what to expect as a social media post circulates saying a school shooting will take place. According to Utica Police Department (UPD,) the post references an individual who claims...
UTICA, NY
PennLive.com

Woman who missed boyfriend made bomb threats to his employer so he’d come home: police

A Maine woman has been arrested after calling in bomb threats to her boyfriend’s workplace because she wanted to spend more time with him. WABI reports Kayla Blake, 33, of Etna, Maine, called in two separate bomb threats to Puritan Medical Products in Pittsfield, Maine, where her boyfriend works. Police say she called Maine State Police, claiming she would put a bomb at the plant on Thursday; two hours later, she called again, threatening to put four pipe bombs there.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Voice

Bomb Threat Clears NJ Amazon Warehouse

All the employees at an Amazon Warehouse in New Jersey were evacuated Monday morning due to a bomb threat, according to Burlington police.The City of Burlington Police Department were called to a reported bomb threat at the Amazon Warehouse, located at 1101 East Pearl Street At approximately 6:42 a…
BURLINGTON, CT
mycbs4.com

ASO arrests two students for Eastside bomb threats

Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ASO) announced today, Oct. 6th, they arrested two students for the Eastside High School bomb threats. ASO said they arrested the one Eastside student early this morning , and charged them with two counts of making a false bomb threat, two counts of using a two-way communications device to commit a felony and two counts of interfering with a school function.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man in custody after bomb threat in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man is in custody after a bomb threat in downtown Orlando, according to the police department. Police said around 8 p.m. Monday officers responded to the intersection of Orange Avenue and Central Avenue in reference to a bomb threat. Investigators said officers found the man who...
ORLANDO, FL
mycbs4.com

GPD makes another arrest in the bomb threat investigation

The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) has made another arrest in the Gainesville High School bomb threat investigation. GPD Public Information Officer, Graham Glover, said the the Gainesville High School student is being charged with one felony count of making a false report concerning a bomb, an explosive, or a weapon of mass destruction.
GAINESVILLE, FL
cbslocal.com

Police Respond To Threat Made Toward Woodcreek High Campus In Roseville

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – There was a police presence at Woodcreek High School in Roseville Tuesday as Roseville Police officers investigated a threat made towards the campus. According to school Principal Suanne Bell, an off-campus individual said they would be coming to the school to hurt another student. Out of an...
ROSEVILLE, CA
Popculture

Gabby Petito's Death Confirmed, Manner of Death Released by FBI

Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito's case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito's death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy