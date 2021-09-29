Toronto Police Responded To A Bomb Threat On Bloor Street & There Was A 'Loud Bang'
On September 28, Toronto Police responded to a call reportedly regarding a bomb threat on Bloor Street East, near the Postmedia building. On Tuesday afternoon, TPS operations tweeted that officers were conducting an investigation in the Bloor Steet East and Sherbourne Street area. The roads between that area and Mount Pleasant were closed and police recommended that drivers consider alternate routes of travel.www.narcity.com
