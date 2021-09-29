Toronto Police Responded To A Bomb Threat On Bloor Street & There Was A 'Loud Bang'

Thanks to the public's help, the Toronto Police have now identified a man in connection with a recent "prowl by night" investigation. In a press release posted on October 6, police said a man has been targeting several homes in Leslieville between May and October of this year. He has tried to get inside various houses in the Dundas Street East and Leslie Street area, and occasionally travels by bike.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 HOURS AGO