Leicester City’s poor form continued in the Europa League on Thursday evening as they were beaten 1-0 by Legia Warsaw in Poland.Brendan Rodgers’ men came into the game having won just one of their last five games in all competitions and could do nothing to stop the Polish champions.Mahir Emreli’s 31st minute strike gave Legia a deserved victory over the Premier League side, who made six changes from their 2-2 draw with Burnley at the weekend.The result leaves Leicester third in their group on just one point following their draw with Napoli in their opening round of Europa League fixtures.Here...

UEFA ・ 7 DAYS AGO