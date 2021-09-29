New Museum Will Debut $400,000 USD Art Prize Honoring the Work of Women Artists
Five winners will be chosen over the course of the next ten years. The New Museum in New York will debut a biennial art prize that will highlight sculptural work made by women artists. Dubbed the Hostetler/Wrigley Sculpture Award, the winners will recieve a prize of $400,000 USD and get to design a unique sculptural installation for the museum. Five winners will be chosen over the course of the next ten years.hypebeast.com
