New Museum Will Debut $400,000 USD Art Prize Honoring the Work of Women Artists

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive winners will be chosen over the course of the next ten years. The New Museum in New York will debut a biennial art prize that will highlight sculptural work made by women artists. Dubbed the Hostetler/Wrigley Sculpture Award, the winners will recieve a prize of $400,000 USD and get to design a unique sculptural installation for the museum. Five winners will be chosen over the course of the next ten years.

