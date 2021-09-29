Stone Fruit, Tomato and Cucumber Salad
If you are perpetually stuck in a salad rut, either the green or the fruit kind, try this savory stone fruit and vegetable salad. It calls for a combination of stone fruits and summer vegetables tossed in olive oil, apple cider vinegar, salt, and black pepper. The fruits release their natural juices so that no additional dressing is required. The vegetables in the fruit salad take it from sweet to savory. I absolutely love it and I am sure you will, too.www.simplyrecipes.com
