CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

In Arizona, Rio Tinto CEO seeks 'win-win' for Resolution copper project

By Ernest Scheyder
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o5D8U_0cBtn2F300
A sign adorns the building where mining company Rio Tinto has their office in Perth, Western Australia, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Sept 29 (Reuters) - A key Native American leader in Arizona declined to meet Rio Tinto Plc's (RIO.L)(RIO.AX) chief executive this week, the latest roadblock in the mining giant's search for a "win-win" compromise to build its controversial Resolution Copper project.

The visit from Rio's Jakob Stausholm to the state underscores Resolution's importance to the Anglo-Australian company, which has spent more than $2 billion on the project in the past decade but has yet to produce any copper, the red metal used in electric vehicles and other electronics.

Rio hopes the mine will eventually produce more than 40 billion pounds of copper. First, it must win approval from the San Carlos Apache tribe, an unlikely prospect as Chairman Terry Rambler and other tribal leaders have long signaled that their opposition centers on religious concerns and cannot be assuaged by economic incentives.

Stausholm, in his first visit to Arizona since becoming CEO in January, said he is hopeful the two sides can reach an agreement that will allow the project to go ahead.

"We're trying to find a win-win. I do think that's in everyone's interest. But I reckon that we still have work to do," Stausholm told Reuters in a video interview on Wednesday from Phoenix, the state's capital.

"If we haven't explained ourselves well enough, then we need to explain ourselves better."

The complex debate is a harbinger of land battles to come as the United States aims to build more EVs, which use twice as much copper as vehicles with internal combustion engines. The Resolution mine could meet about 25% of projected U.S. demand for the metal. read more

The Arizona dispute centers on Oak Flat Campground, which the San Carlos Apache consider home to deities. The underground mine would cause a crater that would swallow the site.

U.S. President Joe Biden - who received a critical endorsement from the San Carlos Apache during his presidential bid - put the project temporarily on hold in March. read more

A bill under consideration in the U.S. Congress would undo 2014 legislation that approved a land transfer to give Rio access to the copper deposit. read more

Stausholm said he tried unsuccessfully to meet with Rambler during his Arizona visit. Rambler told Reuters he would rather spend his time lobbying Congress to block the land transfer.

"If they wanted to meet they should have met way before anything was done" in 2014, Rambler said. "My focus now is on changing that law."

WHEN TO TALK?

The two sides disagree about how and when to negotiate. Whereas Rambler and other Native American leaders said the proper time for consultation was in 2014, Stausholm said he sees that process just beginning.

"You can only get communities comfortable if they really understand, if they feel we're transparent," said Stausholm, an accountant by training from Denmark who previously worked for shipping giant Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L).

Stausholm declined to say whether Rio could eventually walk away from the project, though he acknowledged the company wants tribal consent.

"The first stage is dialogue, and that's why I'm putting myself here in Arizona," he said. "You can't conclude anything at this point in time."

Stausholm hinted that changes were possible to the mine's design plan that might make it palatable to Native Americans, though he declined to be specific. "We have to get through the dialogue and find out what the pressure points are," he said.

Stausholm added that Rio would smelt any copper produced at the mine inside the United States. Opponents have said they fear Rio would export the copper for use by China or another nation.

BHP (BHP.AX), which is a minority partner in the project, was not immediately available to comment.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Arizona Mirror

New study: Resolution Copper mine will use 250 billion gallons of water as drought ravages Arizona

As Arizona enters what is likely to be its third decade of unprecedented drought, the proposed Resolution Copper mine just east of Superior at the site of Oak Flat has become a symbol of the fight over economic development, dwindling water supplies, and the preservation of Native American heritage and publicly owned open spaces. On […] The post New study: Resolution Copper mine will use 250 billion gallons of water as drought ravages Arizona appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
mining-technology.com

Rio Tinto challenges independent report into Oyu Tolgoi cost woes

Rio Tinto has challenged the findings of an independent report into the $1.4bn cost overruns and delays at the Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia. The report by the Independent Consulting Group (ICG) concluded last month that mismanagement was the primary reason the mine’s underground expansion was running almost two years late and $1.45bn over budget.
METAL MINING
mining.com

Rio Tinto may eventually process critical minerals, CEO says

Rio Tinto PLC, one of the world’s largest mining companies, wants to start processing minerals in North America that are considered key to U.S. national security. The company is currently figuring out ways to extract up to ten so-called critical minerals from copper waste at its mining facility in Utah, Chief Executive Officer Jakob Stausholm said in a phone interview. The minerals are used in everything from missiles to wind turbines, yet China is the world’s dominant processor of most of the materials seen as strategically important to U.S. national defense.
METAL MINING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Business
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Industry
Local
Arizona Government
mining.com

Rio Tinto disputes report that mismanagement caused Oyu Tolgoi’s woes

Rio Tinto (ASX, LON, NYSE: RIO) is challenging the findings of an independent review into $1.4 billion in cost overruns and delays at the Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia, restating the project’s troubles were caused by unpredictable geology issues. The Independent Consulting Group’s (IGG) report concluded last month that poor...
METAL MINING
Reuters

Rio Tinto and Canadian union reach labour deal for British Columbia ops

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto (RIO.L), (RIO.AX) and Canadian union Unifor have reached a labour agreement in principle for the global miner's operations in the western Canadian province of British Columbia, the company said on Sunday. The agreement comes after weeks of second-round talks between the two parties after...
ECONOMY
Reuters

The world needs Simandou iron ore, Rio Tinto CEO says

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The world needs Guinea’s massive Simandou iron ore deposit to be developed, Rio Tinto’s chief executive said on Thursday, despite uncertainty in Guinea after last month’s coup. “There is, of course, a bit of uncertainty about Guinea at this point in time, but fundamentally nothing has changed;...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Audit confirms win for Biden in Arizona

PHOENIX – A Republican-backed review of the 2020 presidential election in Arizona's largest county ended Friday without producing proof to support former President Donald Trump's false claims of a stolen election. After six months of searching for evidence of fraud, the firm hired by Republican lawmakers issued a report that...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Native American#Rio Tinto Plc#Resolution Copper#Anglo#The San Carlos Apache
pv-magazine.com

Rio Tinto ramps up PV at remote mine in Australia

Brisbane-based energy producer Energy Developments Ltd. (EDL) has been contracted to build, own and operate a 4 MW solar plant and 4 MW/4 MWh battery energy storage system that will connect to the existing minigrid at Weipa on Queensland’s Cape York Peninsula. Work on the battery facility is scheduled to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Best Life

This Is When the Delta Surge Will End in the U.S., Virus Expert Says

The Delta variant dashed many people's hopes about the pandemic ending quickly when its spread caused a major summer surge. The highly contagious strain erased much of the progress made after the winter peak and even brought back safety protocols such as mask mandates in some places. But according to Scott Gottlieb, MD, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, the U.S. will likely finally see the end of the Delta surge before too long. Read on to see when he believes the outbreak will come under control.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Metal Mining
Country
China
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
lincolnnewsnow.com

As Congress keeps funding manufacturing of Boeing fighter jets, Navy asks industry to stop lobbying for 'aircraft we don't need'

(The Center Square) – While military leaders argue against production of new generations of aircraft, Congressional leaders are sending billions to defense contractors employing thousands in Missouri. In August, Adm. Michael Gilday, chief of naval operations, said the defense industry shouldn’t be lobbying Congress for “aircraft we don’t need,” according...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Reuters

195K+
Followers
218K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy