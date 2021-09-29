Allerton Park and Retreat Center gets a second $1M donation

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Allerton Park and Retreat Center on Old Timber Road recently received a second one-million-dollar donation from Dave and Debra Rathje of Decatur. Officials said this money will be directed to the Fu Dog Garden and the Solarium, which is the window-lined ‘back porch’ of the Mansion. A portion of the gift will go toward immediate updates to restore the House of the Golden Buddhas, the prominent gazebo in the Fu Dog Garden and the statues that it contains. The fund will also help with long-term maintenance and staffing needs.