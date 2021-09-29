Violent felons arrested, guns seized, in joint effort across Wichita

Law enforcement across Wichita joined forces for “Operation Triple Beam”, an effort to reduce violent crime in the community. This effort ran from July through September, and involved Wichita police, the U.S. Marshals Service, Kansas Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Kansas Department of Corrections, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol, Drug Enforcement Agency, ATF, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, and the United States Attorney’s Office. This program targets known violent offenders with warrants, and led to more than 1,000 arrests and more than 200 guns being seized. More than $200,000 in cash was also recovered, along with about $3-million in drugs.