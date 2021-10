Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke performed the first virtual routine in “Dancing with the Stars” history Monday night after they tested positive for breakthrough cases of COVID-19, but the couple is hoping to be back in the ballroom next week to put on a real show for the two-night Disney Night affair. “As long as we’re cleared and all the higher powers say that we can be in the ballroom, we’re gonna be in the ballroom,” Rigsby told “Access Hollywood.” Rigsby and Burke will be done with their 10-day quarantines by the Oct. 11 show. Both have missed the past two tapings...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO