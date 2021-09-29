Lima woman dies in Amanda Township crash
AMANDA TOWNSHIP – A Lima woman was killed early Wednesday morning when her vehicle left the side of an Allen County roadway and struck a tree. According to the Lima post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Angela Steele, 46, was northbound on South Defiance Trail near Agerter Road at approximately 6:30 a.m. Wednesday when her 2020 Ford Escape traveled off of the right side of the road and struck a tree. The vehicle came to rest in a field.www.limaohio.com
Comments / 1