On what was a chilly, fall night at Mountain Valley Park, the Yavapai College men’s soccer team was shut out by the Mesa Community College Thunderbirds in a 3-0 decision. After watching 30 minutes of play, it would have been tough to convince anyone that the Roughriders would not find the back of the net on the night. Yavapai dominated the pace of play on what seemed to be a tilted field.