Chicago Ranks Among Best 15 Cities Worldwide, Top 3 in U.S.: Report
The city of Chicago is not only one of the top three cities nationwide, but also ranked among the 15 best places across the globe, according to a newly released report. Resonance Consultancy placed Chicago No. 13 on a list of 100 of the best cities worldwide, noting the location "offers an abundance of programming and culture, with the deep infrastructure and affordability that eludes many other cities."www.nbcchicago.com
