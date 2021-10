Heart Attack Man recently released the new song "Old Enough 2 Die" and now they've announced a new EP, Thoughtz & Prayerz, due November 5 via Triple Crown Records (pre-order). It doesn't include "Old Enough 2 Die," but it does include five new songs, including the just-released "Pitch Black." The band say they "cranked all the knobs on this one" themselves, and they add that the new song is "’a story of growth being braced by the past — standing in the face of yesterday’s tribulations and not letting them hold equal power over the present — truly being in X-Games mode with your emotions and shit."

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO