OTTAWA — No Maple Leafs want to be on the dock when the ship sails with the final lineup. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. So a regular such as Pierre Engvall, crowded by newcomers and missing the first part of training camp with a hip injury, needed to make the most of his first game Monday at the Canadian Tire Centre. He and a few others looking to solidify their jobs stood out in a 3-1 win over the Senators.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO