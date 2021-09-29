CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seth Wickersham Details Tom Brady-Bill Belichick Goodbye Phone Call

By Dakota Randall
We now know a little bit more about the breakup talk between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. In his 2020 book, “The Dynasty,” author Jeff Benedict offered insight into the phone call Brady and Belichick had after the legendary quarterback decided to leave the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. ESPN’s Seth Wickersham will offer further context in his upcoming book (a preview of which was released Wednesday), claiming Brady preferred to meet with Belichick in person but that New England’s head coach declined.

