Wyoming State

Rescue crews say Gabby Petito coverage led to discovery of missing man’s body in Wyoming

By Nexstar Media Wire, Addy Bink
 7 days ago

JACKSON, Wyo. ( KTVX ) – The body of a missing Texas man has been found in Wyoming, and rescue crews are crediting the recent coverage of the Gabby Petito case with renewed insteres interest in the case.

Robert ‘Bob’ Lowery, a 46-year-old man from Houston, had not been seen since August 20, according to volunteer groups with Teton County Search & Rescue, who assisted in finding the body of Petito earlier this month .

The coverage of Petito’s disappearance aided in finding Lowery, officials with Teton County Search & Rescue said in a Tuesday press release.

“The widespread news coverage of the Gabby Petito search helped bring light to Lowery’s case, and resulted in at least two members of the public calling local authorities this past weekend with new information about his possible last seen point.”

An investigation into Lowery’s whereabouts has been ongoing with the Teton County Sheriff’s Office, but tips that Lowery may have been on the Black Canyon Trail in Teton Pass prompted a new search effort. On Tuesday, 25 volunteers, along with search dogs, began combing through the thick timbered area surrounding Black Canyon, a popular hiking and mountain biking trail.

At around 1 p.m., after four hours of searching on foot, a team with a search dog found a body fitting Lowery’s description on a steep, timbered slope off-trail. Collectively, Teton County SAR says volunteers hiked more than 75 miles and covered 22,500 feet in elevation.

Authorities are awaiting verification that the body is that of Lowery but his family has been notified. The cause of his death is currently unknown.

