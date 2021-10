Drones aren’t just some advanced, photo- and video-recording aircraft used mainly by the military or government anymore. Over the years they’ve become widely available for everyone to use, whether it’s for recreation, photography, or commercial use. If you’ve ever wanted to get your hands on one for yourself, but don’t want to spend a fortune, now’s your chance. You never know when you’ll get to capture something really impressive or significant!

