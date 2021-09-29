CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

It’s pumpkin beer season and we’ve got a Long Island list of must-tries

By Nicholas Grasso
greaterlongisland.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe beer has begun to run orange — and with a sugar rim, of course. To help navigate this season of craft pumpkins, Greater Long Island put together a guide to local breweries for some of Long Islanders’ favorites, as indicated to us through a social media request. Included are...

greaterlongisland.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Real Reason Sassafras Root Beer Is Illegal

There's nothing like an iced cold root beer soda on a hot day to quench your thirst, or a delectable root beer float with vanilla ice cream and topped with whipped cream to sweeten your day. Or, perhaps, as Bobby Flay recommends, you might add some bourbon to your root beer float for a little extra kick (via Food Network). The "root" in root beer is named for the root of the sassafras tree, an ingredient that has been used in traditional root beer recipes since the 1860s. In fact, sassafras consumption dates back even further, as indigenous peoples used it for medicinal purposes (via McGill). All Recipes reported that sassafras — aka ague tree, cinnamon wood, or saxifrax — has also been used to flavor toothpaste, in soap, and as an anti-itch solution for bug bites.
DRINKS
charlottemagazine.com

5 Pumpkin Beers You Need to Try in Charlotte: 2021

YOU AND I likely disagree on what is “seasonally appropriate.” I have an agnostic palate: I enjoy piña coladas in December and gobble steaming beef stew in May. To my friends’ and co-workers’ disgust, I’ve been drinking pumpkin beers since late July. Yes, most of the beers below hit shelves...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Maine Campus

Seasonal coffee and tea must-haves to try this fall

Fall boasts delicious seasonal foods and drinks. There are all things apple, including caramel apples, apple pies, crisps, donuts and ciders. There’s Halloween candy as well as the delicious comfort food of Thanksgiving. Of course, there is also everything pumpkin, including pumpkin pies, pastries, seeds as well as the notorious pumpkin spice latte.
FOOD & DRINKS
visitlubbock.org

5 Must-Try Seasonal Flavors in the 806

Arguably one of the best parts of the autumn months are the seasonal flavors. As the air begins to crisp, Lubbock’s local coffee shops and bakeries have the perfect pumpkin spice treats for you to try. Below is our complete list of the coziest shops that boast delicious drinks to get you in the fall mood!
LUBBOCK, TX
Tacoma News Tribune

Got pumpkin fever? Try these housemade PSLs at Tacoma area coffee shops

It seemed like a fad, until it wasn’t. While many coffee shops give into this now ubiquitous fall flavor, a few go that extra mile, making their own pumpkin spice syrup. Some opt for more of a chai situation rife with fragrant roots and spices: ginger, nutmeg, cardamom, cloves, black peppercorns and cinnamon, of course.
TACOMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pumpkin Beer#Food Drink#Beverages#Long Islanders#Long Ireland Beer Company
Food Network

Want to Try the Dalgona Candy Challenge Going Viral on TikTok? We've Got a Recipe

If you have spent basically any time on the Internet over the past two weeks, you’re likely at least somewhat familiar with Squid Game. The South Korean survival drama follows 456 people who are competing in a series of childhood games for a chance to win millions, including carving out shapes from a sweet treat known as Dalgona candy, which, believe it or not, has no relation to the viral dalgona coffee everyone was obsessed with last year. Instead, Dalgona candy is similar to honeycomb.
RECIPES
Newsday

Fall restaurants: Where to eat near Long Island's East End pumpkin patches

Picking the perfect pumpkin can work up an appetite. Here are some East End spots with great eats near Long Island's pumpkin patches:. Barrow Food House (452 Main Rd., Aquebogue): Husband and wife chefs Kyle Romeo and Amanda Falcone met while working at North Fork Table & Inn, and theirs is an eatery of similarly high aspirations and distinction at a wallet-friendly price point. The setting is a dramatic one: a rebuilt 1850s farmhouse that boasts an apartment upstairs (where Romeo and Falcone currently live with their young son), a handsome indoor dining area and a partially shaded picnic table area outside, plus a front porch perfect for dining and drinking. All the dining areas are quaint and cozy, but no reservations are accepted, so get there early. More info: 631-779-3379, barrowfoodhouse.com.
AQUEBOGUE, NY
Only In New Jersey

Experience The Ideal New Jersey Fall Day When You Go Apple Picking At Eastmont Orchards

Is there a better season than fall in New Jersey? The weather is crisp, the leaves are colorful, and fun, family-friendly activities abound! One of our favorite ways to spend a fall day in New Jersey is by visiting an apple orchard. You get to experience nature, take beautiful photos, and walk away with delicious treats […] The post Experience The Ideal New Jersey Fall Day When You Go Apple Picking At Eastmont Orchards appeared first on Only In Your State.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
959theriver.com

Do NOT Throw Your Old Halloween Pumpkins in the Woods!

You may have seem a meme going around promoting the idea that tossing your old pumpkins into the woods for animals to eat is the best way to dispose of them. It seemed rather odd to me that this would be a preferred method of gourd disposal. After all, we’ve all been taught to NOT feed wild animals. So…I went to the experts! I asked the Will County Forest Preserve District about the meme in question and if the practice is something to consider, or to ignore.
LIFESTYLE
greaterlongisland.com

The Hero Joint is now open in Bay Shore, the company’s second location

The much- anticipated opening of The Hero Joint in Bay Shore, the company’s second location, is upon us. Owner John Murray, III, has just announced The Hero Joint will be serving up their signature gourmet specialty sandwiches and doing catering from 182 West Main Street starting Friday, Oct. 1. “I...
BAY SHORE, NY
Cleveland.com

Market Garden Brewery’s 10th Pumpkin Beer Fest is set

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Market Garden Brewery’s 10th Pumpkin Beer Fest is scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30. The owners of the Ohio City brewery have made this a tradition over the years by serving Market Garden’s Franklin Castle out of a giant pumpkin as well as offering a well-culled selection of guest taps.
CLEVELAND, OH
987thebull.com

Looking for a great Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze? We Got You

Fall is officially here and the weather is changing, so now is the time to visit the pumpkin patch and let the kids look for the perfect pumpkin all while running thru the corn maze, haystacks, and sipping warm apple cider. Here is a list of some of our favorite...
PORTLAND, OR
Robb Report

How This Wine Tells the Story of Napa Cab in the New Millennium

When you buy a “1.5” from Shafer Vineyards, it’s not a magnum you’re getting. It’s a generation-and-a-half of the Shafers themselves—Doug and his late father, John, who founded the winery in the 1970s. And while avid collectors might (understandably) know the team best for their acclaimed Hillside Select, the Shafer One Point Five, in its 15th vintage this year with the release of the beautiful 2018, represents the real core of the iconic Stags Leap District brand’s production. Over a fascinating retrospective tasting recently, Doug Shafer spun the origin story of the slightly confusing name (spoiler alert: it involves more than...
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy