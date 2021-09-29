Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro pricing revealed

Galaxy S22 Series won’t have Olympus camera after all. First, well we have Samsung announcing their new 200 megapixel ISOCELL sensor and all of its capabilities. Links to all that in the description. Thing is, it’s usually at this time that we hear about the sensors for the next Galaxy S, so just keep that article in mind for the future. Now if you thought this was the whole collaboration we heard about with Olympus, actually no. SamMobile claims this project took a back seat, and maybe indefinitely. Maybe Samsung realized that it didn’t really need to pay for branding on its already great photos. We’ll see how that evolves.

