Presidential Election

GOP donor accuses Trump aide Lewandowski of unwanted sexual advances: report

 7 days ago
A Trump donor says she was repeatedly sexually harassed at an event over the weekend by Corey Lewandowski , one of former President Trump 's top aides.

Trashelle Odom said Lewandowski touched her legs and buttocks repeatedly, spoke to her using sexually graphic terms and "stalked" her, according to Politico.

"On the evening of September 26 in Las Vegas, Nevada, I attended a dinner to support a charity and spend time with wonderful friends,” Odom told Politico in a statement. "He repeatedly touched me inappropriately, said vile and disgusting things to me, stalked me, and made me feel violated and fearful."

Politico reported speaking to four people in attendance at the event who confirmed Odom's claims.

"Accusations and rumors appear to be morphing by the minute and we will not dignify them with a further response," David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, Lewandowski's attorneys, said in a statement about the allegations.

The alleged harassment began at a dinner at a restaurant at Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino, at which Odom was seated beside Lewandowski, Politico said.

Two people at the dinner told Politico Odom looked uncomfortable, and three said Lewandowski seemed intoxicated.

Politico also viewed photos from the event in which Lewandowski can be seen positioned above Odom's shoulder while sticking his tongue out.

"Corey was verbally and physically aggressive and forceful," Odom said in her statement to Politico. "I was fearful for my physical safety."

Odom's attorney also claimed that Lewandowski repeatedly said "he is very powerful and can destroy anyone" supposedly adding that he "is close with President Trump and can get anyone elected or can take anyone out," according to Politico.

Lewandowski now serves as a leader for the pro-Trump super PAC Make America Great Again Action, to which Odom and her husband have donated $100,000. People close to the couple say they plan to ask for their money back if the group doesn't cut ties with Lewandowski.

Lewandowski, a longtime adviser to Trump, was charged with battery during the 2016 campaign, with video showing him aggressively grabbing the arm of a female reporter trying to ask Trump a question. The charges were later dropped.

The next year, pro-Trump singer Joy Villa filed a police report alleging Lewandowski touched her inappropriately at a holiday party.

Jenna509
7d ago

That doesn’t surprise me. Quite a few of trumps friends, aids, and advisers are already facing fraud charges for tax evasion and other crimes.

POLITICO

Trump endorsement falls flat in Massachusetts

BOSTON — Former President Donald Trump took his score-settling tour to Massachusetts this week in the hope of sticking it to Republican Gov. Charlie Baker. He might have done Baker a wicked huge favor. The two-term governor is weighing another run, meaning a Republican could defy national trends to lead...
Arizona GOP Official Accuses Pro-Trump Republicans of 'Attack on Our American Ideals'

GOP officials from Arizona's Maricopa County testified before Congress on Thursday, slamming fellow Republicans for promoting misinformation about the 2020 presidential election in Arizona, which one described as "an attack on our American ideals." This past spring, the Arizona state Senate's Republicans launched a highly criticized partisan audit of Maricopa...
Trump sued her, she won

Omarosa Manigault Newman explains how she beat Donald Trump in court and why it could be a nightmare for him.Oct. 2, 2021.
Governor Slams 'Disgusting Lie' She Was Involved with Trump Aide as Separate Woman Accuses Him of Harassment

An attorney for Corey Lewandowski told PEOPLE: "Accusations and rumors appear to be morphing by the minute and we will not dignify them with a further response" South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is dismissing claims of an affair with Republican operative Corey Lewandowski as "total garbage," tweeting to dispute a new article on a conservative website just hours after Lewandowski was accused of sexual harassment.
