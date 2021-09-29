GOP donor accuses Trump aide Lewandowski of unwanted sexual advances: report

A Trump donor says she was repeatedly sexually harassed at an event over the weekend by Corey Lewandowski , one of former President Trump 's top aides.

Trashelle Odom said Lewandowski touched her legs and buttocks repeatedly, spoke to her using sexually graphic terms and "stalked" her, according to Politico.

"On the evening of September 26 in Las Vegas, Nevada, I attended a dinner to support a charity and spend time with wonderful friends,” Odom told Politico in a statement. "He repeatedly touched me inappropriately, said vile and disgusting things to me, stalked me, and made me feel violated and fearful."

Politico reported speaking to four people in attendance at the event who confirmed Odom's claims.

"Accusations and rumors appear to be morphing by the minute and we will not dignify them with a further response," David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, Lewandowski's attorneys, said in a statement about the allegations.

The alleged harassment began at a dinner at a restaurant at Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino, at which Odom was seated beside Lewandowski, Politico said.

Two people at the dinner told Politico Odom looked uncomfortable, and three said Lewandowski seemed intoxicated.

Politico also viewed photos from the event in which Lewandowski can be seen positioned above Odom's shoulder while sticking his tongue out.

"Corey was verbally and physically aggressive and forceful," Odom said in her statement to Politico. "I was fearful for my physical safety."

Odom's attorney also claimed that Lewandowski repeatedly said "he is very powerful and can destroy anyone" supposedly adding that he "is close with President Trump and can get anyone elected or can take anyone out," according to Politico.

Lewandowski now serves as a leader for the pro-Trump super PAC Make America Great Again Action, to which Odom and her husband have donated $100,000. People close to the couple say they plan to ask for their money back if the group doesn't cut ties with Lewandowski.

Lewandowski, a longtime adviser to Trump, was charged with battery during the 2016 campaign, with video showing him aggressively grabbing the arm of a female reporter trying to ask Trump a question. The charges were later dropped.

The next year, pro-Trump singer Joy Villa filed a police report alleging Lewandowski touched her inappropriately at a holiday party.