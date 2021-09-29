Britney Spears’ attorney heads to court today and The Bachelor has a new host

On Good Things Utah this morning – Britney Spears’ attorney is due in court today Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter’s finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place. Now, both sides will weigh in on whether the conservatorship should be dissolved altogether, and if not, who should manage Britney Spears’ life. We’ll tell you what to expect from today’s hearing.