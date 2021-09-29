Mounted Bearings Market May Set New Growth Story :PT International Corp, Motion Industries, Shuster Corporation, Spyraflo, Rexnord, Hub City

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Cannabis Market was valued at USD 20.45 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 137.83 Billion by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 28.57%. Cannabis is mostly consumed for its relaxing and calming effects. In some U.S states, it’s also suggested to help with a range of medical conditions, including chronic pain, glaucoma, and poor appetite. The primary ingredient of cannabis, which is CBD, a non-psychoactive cannabinoid, and often used to help reduce inflammation and ease the pain. It also helps to cure nausea, migraines, seizures, and anxiety. But even after legalization of these products in Canada, the sales were adversely affected in Canada as the licensing process is time-consuming and tedious in nature, as to acquire a marijuana cultivation permit, the producers are required to produce two full crops, get them tested, receive a sale audit which takes another year of the producer.

