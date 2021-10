I would like please to return one (1) summer of 2021. I regret to inform you that it did not live up to my expectations, and I feel that I am entitled to a full refund. When I entered into my agreement to experience the summer of 2021, I did so with an understanding that the season would be a non-stop festival of orgiastic pleasure. Instead, it was pretty similar to most other summers I have experienced, and actually worse in a few respects. It was definitely hotter and rainier than some prior summers, for instance, and I got bored much earlier than anticipated, to the point where I had enough free time to look up the definition of “orgiastic.”

ICE CREAM ・ 14 DAYS AGO