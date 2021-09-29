Bridezilla ‘Demotes’ Maid of Honor for Being Too Fat

A woman exposed her cousin for demoting her to simply a bridesmaid from her original position as maid of honor because she was...too fat. TikToker @liainlouisiana was stunned to receive text messages that she would no longer have the token spot next to the bride as the maid of honor because of her weight and her inability to "control" herself and "go on a diet." The bride used the fact that it was her wedding as an excuse to be cruel to someone in her family who she thought might cause embarrassment with their appearance next to her in the ceremony.