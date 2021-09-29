CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, SC

Superintendent Spearman issues guidance after judge temporarily blocks school mask mandate ban

By Kaitlyn Luna
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OPjXS_0cBtfsKY00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman says districts should take steps to make “reasonable accommodations” for students with disabilities.

Tuesday, a federal judge said South Carolina can’t enforce its ban on mask mandates in schools — saying it violates the Americans with Disabilities Act and discriminates against children with disabilities.

Federal judge says South Carolina can’t enforce school mask mandate ban

Under the ADA and the Rehabilitation Act, public schools cannot exclude students with disabilities or segregate them unnecessarily from their peers. Schools are also required to provide reasonable modifications to allow students with disabilities to participate fully.

Now Spearman said in a statement that schools and districts should “consult with their legal counsel on actionable steps that may need to be taken to make reasonable accommodations for students with disabilities.”

Spearman said the judge’s ruling made it so mask mandates in schools is now legal, at least on a temporary basis.

The court order Tuesday temporarily blocked the Governor’s Proviso 1.108, which bans mask mandates in schools.

Judge Mary Gieger Lewis wrote, “It is true that the fundamental right of a parent to decide what is best for their child cannot be ignored. It is also generally true that parents are the ones who know their children best, what is best for their health, and their ability to learn. But, those same truths apply equally to all parents, including the parents of children with disabilities, such as a minor plaintiffs here.”

Lewis compared mask mandates to adding ramps to schools so students with mobility-related disabilities could attend school.

Horry County Board of Education Chairman Ken Richardson released a statement after Spearman, saying:

“The Horry County Board of Education is aware of the federal judge’s recent ruling regarding Proviso 1.108. Legal guidance is being sought regarding the impact this ruling may have on Horry County Schools. Should there be any further comments or potential responses provided by the Board, they will be made at the next scheduled board meeting, October 11, 2021.”

You can read Superintendent Spearman’s full moratorium below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2akRia_0cBtfsKY00

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

State legislators approve $92M for SC prisons

COLUMBIA, S.C (WCBD)- South Carolina state legislators approved $92 million for the SC Department of Corrections on Oct. 5. Without discussion, the Joint Board Review Committee approved the funds which will be allocated to much-needed maintenance and upgrades to prisons statewide. This project marks the largest single-year investment in improving South Carolina corrections facilities. In […]
POLITICS
WCBD Count on 2

Court keeps South Carolina school mask mandate ban on hold

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina districts can continue to require face coverings in the state’s schools under an appellate court’s decision this week. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday denied a request by state Attorney General Alan Wilson that a law prohibiting school mask mandates be allowed to take effect while […]
EDUCATION
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Forum: Panelists discuss need for change in SC criminal justice system, new survey results

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Forum held a roundtable discussion Wednesday that focused on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Equity in South Carolina. The panel, moderated by News 2’s Carolyn Murray, responded to issues such as policing, law enforcement accountability, pretrial justice, and punishment and rehabilitation. Panelists included Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson, Founder of […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SC House wraps up redistricting hearings; plan submission deadline approaches

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- A special South Carolina Senate subcommittee will wrap up redistricting hearings this week as the deadline for plan submissions approaches. The subcommittee, which is considering redrawing the state’s voting districts in response to the 2020 census, is asking that any proposed plans be submitted by Friday, October 8. According to AP, once […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Government
Columbia, SC
Education
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston County halting new applications for emergency rental assistance program

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County announced Wednesday it will suspend new applications for emergency rental assistance this week. The county received $12.4 million in federal funding to be put towards the implementation of an Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) back in April. The program was meant to “help stabilize housing and provide greater […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SC state representative writes Congress members asking for Haiti intervention

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A state representative is asking South Carolina’s members of Congress to support him in efforts to provide assistance and intervention to Haitian children making their way to the US border. In a letter to South Carolina’s US senators and House representatives, Representative Wendall Gilliard of District 111, urged his colleagues to become […]
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mandates#Americans#Ada
WCBD Count on 2

Hearing scheduled to discuss Georgetown mayoral candidate’s eligibility

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A hearing has been scheduled for Friday to address a challenge in the eligibility of a Georgetown mayoral candidate. Jason Collins, a Georgetown businessman, is running as an independent against incumbent Democrat Brendon Barber and Republican Carol Jayroe to become the City of Georgetown’s next mayor. Collins’ residency was challenged […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WCBD Count on 2

Goose Creek PD awarded multiple grants from SC Department of Highway Safety

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Highway Safety awards the Goose Creek Police Department with three grants to enhance its current traffic enforcement programs. The department has been awarded the Traffic Safety Enforcement Office, Impaired Driving Countermeasures, and the Special DUI Prosecutor Grants which have a total value of $386.248 collectively. […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston community leaders partner for ‘Boyz to Men’ empowerment conference for young men and boys

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Palmetto Hope Network’s REALMAD and the Wadmalaw Island Community Center (WICC) will host a free one-day empowerment conference for young men and boys. The Boyz to Men Conference is aimed to give young men alternatives and solutions to violence and teach them about being respectful to women. The conference will be […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Nearly $9,000 given to seven local teachers from Berkeley Electric Cooperative

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Seven teachers in the Lowcountry received a special award of $9,000 in total from Berkeley Electric Cooperative through its “Bright Ideas” program. Bright Ideas is a program that supports effective and creative classroom education curricula that traditional school funding cannot pay for. Teachers can apply for grants up to $1,000 […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Former Columbia chief takes over Orangeburg police for now

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — A law enforcement veteran who served as police chief in Columbia for more than a decade will be the interim chief of the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety. The Orangeburg City Council hired Charles Austin Sr. after the abrupt retirement of Chief Mike Adams. The city says it also is beginning […]
ORANGEBURG, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Dylann Roof asks judges to reconsider recusal from his case

Dylann Roof wants an entire appellate court to reconsider a decision to recuse itself from hearing his case, as the appeal of his death sentence and conviction in the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation winds its way through the judicial system. Last week, Roof’s attorneys made that request […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

427
Followers
191
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy