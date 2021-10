Coffee shops are widespread in most major cities these days. We’re all familiar with the popular Starbucks, and of course the beloved Dutch Bros. These are so popular you can find one on nearly every major intersection. If you’re tired of the same safe option, why not try one of the cities amazing independent options? With International Coffee Day coming up on Friday, Oct. 1, independent coffee shops can offer an experience that proves entirely unique, fresher than the average spot, and with better service than chain coffee shops. On top of being extremely Instagram friendly, visiting an independent coffee shop means you’re supporting a local business. Take a look at our list of the best Coffee shops in Metro Phoenix.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 11 DAYS AGO